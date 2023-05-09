Kelchner Food Products Kicks off National Barbecue Month with New Smoky Maple Chipotle Marinade Flavor

Kelchner's newest launch joins the line-up of flavorful marinades and sauces including Lemon Dill, Shrimp Scampi, Horseradish Remoulade, and more

In celebration of National Barbecue Month, Kelchner Food Products, a portfolio brand of Huntsinger Farms, Inc.- the world's largest grower and processor of horseradish - today released its new, ready-made Smoky Maple Chipotle marinade and sauce. Created to satisfy consumers' growing demand for unique ‘swicy' (sweet and spicy) flavors, Kelchner's newest release captures the balance of heat and sweetness with a distinctive smoky flavor. The marinade is now available to ship nationwide and can be found in grocery stores throughout the Northeast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005359/en/

Consumer data from Mintel shows spicy flavors are enjoyed by three-quarters of consumers, with 2 in 3 Americans particularly interested in sweet and spicy flavors. Developed with versatility in mind, Smoky Maple Chipotle is perfect as a marinade or sauce to create a variety of recipes such as chipotle pulled pork sandwiches or bacon-wrapped scallop skewers as well as to marinate fish, chicken, and more.

"Kelchner's research and development team are on the pulse of the latest consumer food trends and wanted to create a flavor that responded to consumers' appreciation for smoky, sweet, and spicy combinations," said Judy Christensen, Research & Development and Technical Services Manager at Huntsinger Farms. "Our Zing Masters™ experts–a roster of professional food scientists–experimented for a year to find the perfect balance."

Smoky Maple Chipotle joins Kelchner's portfolio of popular flavored marinades and sauces including: Lemon Dill, a combination of zesty, fresh flavor; ready-made Shrimp Scampi sauté sauce; and smooth and savory Horseradish Remoulade with a hint of heat.

Like the rest of Kelchner's high-quality, clean ingredient foods, Smoky Maple Chipotle is gluten-free and does not contain any high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors, preservatives, or added colors. It retails for $4.99 and is available to order on www.kelchnershorseradish.com.

About Kelchner Food Products

Kelchner Food Products is a portfolio brand of Huntsinger Farms, Inc., the world's largest grower and processor of horseradish. Since 1938, Kelchner has produced horseradish, cocktail sauce, hot mustard with horseradish, tartar sauce and other specialty sauces inspired by old family recipes and made with attention to freshness. In 2018, Kelchner's introduced its line of ready-made marinades and sauces. For more information, visit www.kelchner's horseradish.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005359/en/