National Institute for STEM Education Wins Gold Stevie Award in the 2023 American Business Awards

The National Institute for STEM Education's (NISE) National Certificate for STEM Teaching won the Gold Stevie Award in the Professional Learning Solution for Education category in the 21st annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

The National Certificate for STEM Teaching is a competency-based professional development program for preK-12 teachers. It focuses on high-impact STEM instructional strategies that work synergistically across content areas. Designed with working educators in mind, the National Certificate for STEM Teaching is personalized, job-embedded, standards-focused, and convenient. Participants can start the 100% online, self-paced program at any time, with support from a virtual STEM coach.

More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year in a wide range of award categories. Each entry is reviewed and rated by no fewer than five judges. The top scoring qualifying entry in each category receives a Gold Stevie Award.

Judges in the Professional Learning Solution for Education category described the National Certificate for STEM Teaching as a creative initiative "to help develop innovators of tomorrow" and a "well-crafted … program with four future forward key components, i.e., student autonomy, constructivism, explicit/reflective model, and 21st-century skill building."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

Details about the ABAs and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

For information about NISE programs, visit getstemcertified.com.

About the National Institute for STEM Education

NISE is a research-based support system for campuses and teachers seeking to strengthen STEM instruction and outcomes. Based on 15 STEM Teacher Actions that evolved from STEM professional development created by Accelerate Learning, Inc and Rice University, NISE's Campus and Teacher Certificates help school leaders and teachers understand and apply research and best practices in STEM, 21st-century learning, and professional development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005122/en/