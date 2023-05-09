Acer Announces April Consolidated Revenues at NT$13.83 Billion

Businesses other than computers and displays contribute 34.6% of total revenues in April and 30.6% for year-to-April

TAIPEI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for April at NT$13.83 billion. Businesses other than computers and displays contributed 34.6% of total revenues in April and 30.6% for year-to-April. Consolidated revenues for year-to-April reached NT$66.29 billion. The results mark the beginning of the inflection quarter, while industry inventory correction continues.

Acer's strategy of enhancing multiple business engines is supporting the group's overall performance. The public subsidiaries have announced their April revenues. Additional business highlights include:

MPS Energy Inc. revenues in April grew 60.1% year-on-year (YoY) and by 118.7% month-on-month (MoM)

Acerpure Inc. revenues in April grew 56.4% YoY and by 13.1% MoM

Weblink International's subsidiary, Protrade Applied Materials Corp., plans to start its IPO process in May 2023

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

