Global industrial activity and better petrochemical spreads in the international scenario boost Braskem's results
Braskem posts Recurring EBITDA of US$205 million in the quarter
SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. ((B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6, NYSE:BAK, LATIBEX: XBRK)) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 1Q23 Earnings Release.
1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED
- Recurring EBITDA US$205 MM, about R$1,063 million. Higher than 4Q22 (US$-32 MM) and lower than 1Q22 (US$920 MM).
- Liquidity US$2.8 bi, return on cash flow of 32%1. Ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 76 months.
- Net Income R$184 MM, about US$35 million. Representing R$0.53 per class ´´A´´ and class ´´B´´ preferred share.
- Liabilities 3.86x adjusted Net Debt/Recurring EBITDA LTM2. Mantenance of adjusted Net Debt level in U.S. dollar.
The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/home-en
Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results TUESDAY, May 09 at 10:00 a.m. US ET.
Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.
1 Considers the recurring generation of cash in dollars in the last 12 months over the Company´s market capitalization in the quarter.
2 Company Consider the Recurring EBITDA of the last 12 months, the Adjusted Net Debt with the hybrid bond and does not include the debt of Braskem Idesa.
SOURCE Braskem
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.