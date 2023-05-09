Global industrial activity and better petrochemical spreads in the international scenario boost Braskem's results

Braskem posts Recurring EBITDA of US$205 million in the quarter

SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. ((B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6, NYSE:BAK, LATIBEX: XBRK)) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 1Q23 Earnings Release.

1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

Recurring EBITDA US$205 MM, about R$1,063 million . Higher than 4Q22 ( US$-32 MM) and lower than 1Q22 ( US$920 MM).

MM, about . Higher than 4Q22 ( MM) and lower than 1Q22 ( MM). Liquidity US$2.8 bi, return on cash flow of 32% 1 . Ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 76 months.

bi, return on cash flow of 32% . Ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 76 months. Net Income R$184 MM, about US$35 million . Representing R$0.53 per class ´´A´´ and class ´´B´´ preferred share.

MM, about . Representing per class ´´A´´ and class ´´B´´ preferred share. Liabilities 3.86x adjusted Net Debt/Recurring EBITDA LTM2. Mantenance of adjusted Net Debt level in U.S. dollar.

1 Considers the recurring generation of cash in dollars in the last 12 months over the Company´s market capitalization in the quarter.

2 Company Consider the Recurring EBITDA of the last 12 months, the Adjusted Net Debt with the hybrid bond and does not include the debt of Braskem Idesa.

