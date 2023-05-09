In vivo CRO Market to Reach USD 9.84 Billion by 2032 with a Rapid CAGR of 7% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

In vivo Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was USD 5.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.84 Billion in 2032, and CAGR of 7%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global in vivo Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is expected to experience rapid revenue growth, with the market size projected to increase from USD 5.35 Billion in 2022 to USD 9.84 Billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to outsource preclinical research operations and the rising adoption of advanced technologies for more efficient Research & Development (R&D) outcomes.

In vivo CROs offer a range of services, including toxicology testing, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, bioanalysis and drug metabolism, and efficacy and safety testing. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders has led to a surge in R&D activities, driving the demand for in vivo CROs. Animal models are commonly used to study human diseases and create new drugs, which is also expected to drive market revenue growth.

Outsourcing preclinical research activities to in vivo CROs offers cost and time advantages, contributing to the trend of increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies. This is especially relevant given the high cost and lengthy drug development process. Additionally, the development of targeted medicines and the emphasis on personalized medicine are also expected to drive market revenue growth.

However, the use of animal models in drug development is strictly regulated, and in vivo CRO services can be expensive. Furthermore, the lack of standardization in preclinical research operations is also a major factor that could restrain market revenue growth.

In terms of service type, the in vivo Contract Research Organization (CRO) market can be segmented into pharmacology, toxicology, efficacy, safety, and others. These services are provided by in vivo CROs to conduct preclinical research on the pharmacological characteristics of pharmaceuticals and their safety using various animal models. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing use of animal models to study human diseases are expected to drive market revenue growth. Moreover, the advantages of in vivo CROs in terms of cost and timeliness have contributed to the trend of outsourcing preclinical research activities' growth.

When it comes to end-use outlook, the market can be segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs). The need for preclinical research operations to be outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, coupled with the rising adoption of advanced technologies for efficient Research & Development (R&D) outcomes, are major factors driving market revenue growth. The development of targeted medicines and increasing emphasis on personalized medicine are also expected to fuel market growth.

However, several factors could restrain market revenue growth, including strict laws controlling the use of animal models for drug development, expensive prices for in vivo CRO services, and lack of standardization in preclinical research operations. Despite these challenges, the in vivo CRO market is expected to experience a rapid revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period, with the market size expected to reach USD 9.84 Billion in 2032.

In summary, the in vivo CRO market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for preclinical research operations to be outsourced and the rising adoption of advanced technologies. With the market segmented by service type and end-use outlook, there is ample opportunity for companies to specialize and carve out their niche in this fast-growing industry.

• In 2021, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Vigene Biosciences, Inc. for $292.5 million in order to expand its gene therapy portfolio by adding viral vector manufacturing capabilities. The acquisition aimed to enhance Charles River's capabilities in the fast-growing gene therapy market.

• Also in 2021, LabCorp announced the acquisition of Myriad Genetics' autoimmune testing business for $150 million. The move was aimed at expanding LabCorp's presence in the autoimmune testing market.

• In 2020, Covance Inc. formed a strategic alliance with M2Gen, a provider of genomic and clinical data, to enhance its ability to conduct biomarker-driven clinical trials and accelerate drug development timelines.

• That same year, PRA Health Sciences acquired Symphony Health for $530 million to add real-world data capabilities to its portfolio. This acquisition aimed to expand PRA Health Sciences' offerings in the growing real-world evidence market.

• Lastly, in 2020, WuXi AppTec acquired OXGENE, a gene therapy CRO, for $115 million to expand its gene therapy capabilities and accelerate the development of gene therapies.

The In vivo Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is expanding rapidly and is dominated by a handful of big players. The market is made up of small and medium-sized companies that provide preclinical research services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. These services include toxicology testing, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, bioanalysis and drug metabolism, and efficacy and safety testing.

Some of the major companies operating in the In vivo CRO market are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., LabCorp, Covance Inc., PRA Health Sciences, Envigo, WuXi AppTec, Syngene International Limited, Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd., ICON plc, and Concept Life Sciences. These companies offer a wide range of services to their clients, including animal model development and characterization, in vitro ADME and in vivo pharmacokinetics, efficacy and safety testing, and regulatory support.

The global In vivo CRO market is being driven by the increasing need for preclinical research services to be outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These companies are outsourcing their operations to cut costs and speed up the drug development process, which has led to the growth of the In vivo CRO market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders has increased the demand for preclinical research services.

As the In vivo CRO market continues to expand, companies are developing new technologies and strategies to meet the growing demand. With the support of these major players, the In vivo CRO market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

