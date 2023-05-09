Food Safety Testing System Market Size to Garner USD 33.78 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increased chemical contamination outbreaks and growing awareness of food safety in food processing industries. are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food Safety Testing System Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Food Safety Testing System market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Food Safety Testing System market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Food Safety Testing System market.

The Global Food Safety Testing System Market is projected to reach USD 33.78 billion in 2027. A higher outbreak of foodborne diseases and the implementation of strict regulatory rules on the optimal quality of foodstuffs are expected to boost market demand for product safety over the planned period.

Governments and food producers have been making substantial efforts to improve the quality of edible products due to contamination-related health and economic harm. In addition, improved safety checks are likely to result in the involvement of authorities such as FDA and FSSAI to ensure compliance with quality requirements for goods. The market for such safety check is highly competitive, as key players not only compete with other testing companies, but also with end user and government agencies internal analytics departments.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increased consumer awareness for genetically-modified foods is the most rapidly growing segment in GMOs, and the global GMO research industry is projected to be powered by efficient technological trends.

The lack of knowledge on genetically modified food's Nutritional and Health characteristics leads consumers to conclude that they are not food protection and therefore contributes to the need for GMO testing and labeling.

In the context of the HACCP food safety control system, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has framed regulatory measures to control meat and poultry contamination in slaughterhouse and processing plants. The high demand for seafood products is a key factor driving the growth of the marine testing industry.

Cross-contamination, failure to adhere to labeling and other factors have resulted in growing cases of infection of food supply chain problems, economically induced malpractices, failure to follow good hygiene and sanitation practices in manufacturing, transportation and storage, and lack of knowledge of allergens.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

SGS S.A., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, Covance Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences, NSF International, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Nova Biologicals, Inc.,, among others.

Food Safety Testing System Market Segmentation:

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Food Safety Testing System market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Safety Testing System Market on the basis of Test, Application, and region:

Test Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Allergen Testing

Chemical & Nutritional

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

Microbiological

Residues & Contamination

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

Others

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Food Safety Testing System market size and share for the projected period

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Food Safety Testing System market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

