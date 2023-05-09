Atrial Fibrillation Market Projected to Reach $3,370.70 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021, says Report

Atrial Fibrillation Demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a common heart condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by irregular and often rapid heartbeats, which can lead to various health complications such as stroke, heart failure, and blood clots. The Atrial Fibrillation market size has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by an increasing prevalence of the condition, aging population, and advancements in medical technology and treatment options.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐅𝐢𝐛 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1,825.85 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $3,370.70 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 6.4% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030. The growth is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of AFib, particularly among the elderly population, and the increasing demand for more effective and personalized treatment options.

Moreover, the growing awareness about the condition and the availability of advanced diagnostic tools and therapies are expected to further drive the growth of the AFib market in the coming years. Some of the key players operating in the market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Bayer AG, among others. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative treatment options for AFib, which is expected to further boost market growth.

Key Market Players

1. 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 & 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧

2. 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

3. 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

4. 𝐬𝐭. 𝐣𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥

5. 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐥𝐜

6. 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬

7. 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐤 𝐒𝐄 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆

8. 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐣𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐍.𝐕.

9. 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐆

10. 𝐀𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜

The Atrial Fibrillation market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market, with a focus on various segments such as type, technology, end-user, and region. Here are some of the highlights of the report:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: The market can be segmented into surgical and non-surgical treatments. Surgical treatments involve procedures such as catheter ablation and maze surgery, while non-surgical treatments include medication and electrical cardioversion.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲: The market can be further segmented by technology used in the treatment, including radiofrequency, laser, cryotherapy, and others. Radiofrequency technology is currently the most widely used technology in AFib treatment.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫: The market is segmented by end-user, with the main categories being hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals are the largest end-user segment due to the high demand for AFib treatments and procedures.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

North America: The United States is the largest market for atrial fibrillation in North America, with high prevalence rates and a growing elderly population. Canada and Mexico also contribute to the market, but to a lesser extent. The market is expected to continue to grow due to an increasing aging population and a rise in risk factors such as obesity and hypertension.

Europe: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy are the major markets for atrial fibrillation in Europe, accounting for the majority of the market share. The region has a high prevalence of atrial fibrillation, and an aging population contributes to a growing market. However, strict regulatory requirements and limited reimbursement policies may limit market growth.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major markets for atrial fibrillation in the Asia-Pacific region, with China being the largest market. The market is expected to grow rapidly due to an aging population, increasing prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes, and rising healthcare spending.

LAMEA: The Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) region has a smaller market for atrial fibrillation compared to other regions. However, the market is expected to grow due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of the condition. South Africa and Brazil are among the major markets in the region.

