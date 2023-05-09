Veterinarians Market to Reach USD 89.14 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Pet Ownership and Animal Health Awareness

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinarians market had a size of USD 44.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 89.14 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The growing awareness of animal health issues, increasing pet ownership, and the need for preventative pet healthcare are key drivers of market revenue growth. As people increasingly view their pets as family members, they are willing to spend more on their pets' health and well-being. Additionally, the trend towards pet humanization has boosted demand for high-quality veterinary services, leading to an increase in the number of veterinary hospitals and clinics and driving market revenue growth.

The market for veterinarians is expanding due to the growing understanding of the importance of preventive pet treatment and routine checkups, vaccines, and other preventative measures to ensure the health and well-being of pets. This has led to an increase in demand for veterinary services such as dental treatment, preventive care, and dietary guidance, which is driving market revenue growth. The use of telemedicine in the veterinary sector is also expected to contribute to market revenue growth as pet owners can consult with veterinarians remotely, which is particularly helpful when transporting animals to the clinic is difficult.

Furthermore, the growing incidence of chronic illnesses in pets is increasing demand for specialized veterinary services. Pets often develop chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and cancer, which require ongoing management and treatment, leading to higher demand for specialized veterinary services and driving market revenue growth.

However, the market for veterinarians is facing challenges that are expected to have a negative impact on revenue growth during the forecast period. The lack of qualified veterinarians is a major factor that is limiting market revenue growth, leading to increased competition between veterinary hospitals and clinics. Another factor hampering revenue growth is the high cost of veterinary treatments, particularly in underdeveloped countries, where the high cost of veterinary services may prevent pet owners from seeking treatment for their animals.

Segments Covered in the Report

The veterinary industry is comprised of a diverse range of professionals and services. One way to categorize veterinary services is by type of animal being treated. Small animal veterinarians specialize in treating pets such as dogs, cats, and other small mammals, while large animal veterinarians focus on livestock and other large animals. The "others" category may include those who treat exotic animals or specialize in zoo medicine.

Another way to categorize veterinary services is by the type of service being provided. Vaccinations are a crucial component of preventative pet healthcare and are among the most common services provided by veterinarians. Surgeries, ranging from routine procedures such as spaying and neutering to complex surgeries, are also an important service offered by veterinarians.

Diagnostic services, such as blood work, imaging, and urinalysis, are used to identify and diagnose health issues in animals. This category includes a wide range of tests and procedures used to determine the health status of an animal. Other services provided by veterinarians may include dental care, grooming, and nutritional counseling.

Overall, the veterinary industry is vast and diverse, offering a range of services to different types of animals. Whether a pet requires routine vaccinations or a livestock animal needs emergency surgery, veterinarians are essential to maintaining the health and well-being of animals.

Strategic development:

Several significant developments and partnerships have taken place in the animal health industry in recent years. In 2020, Zoetis Inc. acquired Ethos Diagnostic Science, a veterinary diagnostics company, for USD 490 million, to expand Zoetis' diagnostic offerings and strengthen its position in the animal health market. Merck & Co. Inc. also acquired Antelliq Corporation, a leading animal identification and monitoring solutions provider, for USD 2.4 billion, to expand its animal health portfolio and strengthen its presence in the livestock and companion animal markets.

Bayer AG announced a partnership with Care Companion, a digital health company, in 2020 to develop a platform to support veterinary practices in managing chronic diseases in pets. The platform provides tools for monitoring and managing the health of pets and helps veterinarians in making informed treatment decisions. In 2019, Ceva Sante Animale acquired Immovet, a Belgian company that specializes in the development of veterinary products for livestock, to expand Ceva's product offerings in the livestock market and strengthen its position in Europe.

In the same year, Nestle Purina PetCare announced a partnership with Dognition, a company that provides dog cognition tests, to develop a platform to help pet owners understand their dog's behavior and personality. The platform provides personalized training and activity recommendations based on the dog's cognitive profile.

In terms of product launches, Zoetis launched Cytopoint in 2021, a new therapy for atopic dermatitis in dogs. The therapy is an injectable monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-31, a protein that plays a key role in the itch associated with atopic dermatitis. In 2020, Merck launched a new vaccine for canine leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can be transmitted to humans, protecting against the four most common strains of leptospirosis bacteria. Bayer also launched Advantus Soft Chew in the same year, a new flea and tick treatment for dogs.

Competitive Landscape:

The global veterinarians market is a highly competitive space, with numerous large and medium-sized players operating in the market. Among these players are some of the most well-known names in the animal health industry, including Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Bayer AG. These companies have established themselves as leading players in the market, with a strong focus on research and development, strategic partnerships, and innovative product offerings.

Other notable players in the global veterinarians market include Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., Idexx Laboratories, Inc., and Nestle Purina PetCare. These companies have a strong presence in various regions around the world and have developed a diverse portfolio of products and services to cater to the growing demand for veterinary services.

To stay competitive in the market, these companies have been focusing on various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches. For instance, Zoetis Inc. acquired Ethos Diagnostic Science to expand its diagnostic offerings, while Merck & Co. Inc. acquired Antelliq Corporation to strengthen its position in the animal health market. Similarly, Bayer AG partnered with Care Companion to develop a platform to support veterinary practices in managing chronic diseases in pets.

Overall, the global veterinarians market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing awareness about animal health, rising demand for preventive pet healthcare, and the growing trend of pet humanization. As such, players in the market will continue to innovate and introduce new products and services to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of pet owners around the world.

