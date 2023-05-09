Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing Market to Reach USD 503.04 Million by 2032, Rising Incidence and Growing Awareness.

Reports And Data

Sickle cell anemia testing and screening market size was USD 297.75 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 503.04 million in 2032, and CAGR of 6%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sickle Cell Anemia Testing And Screening Market is expected to grow significantly from USD 297.75 million in 2022 to USD 503.04 million in 2032, with a CAGR of 6%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of sickle cell anemia in regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and India, where the disease affects a large portion of the population. There is also a growing demand for testing and screening services, especially among high-risk groups like infants, expectant mothers, and those with a family history of the condition.

Advancements in technology have led to the development of various testing and screening techniques such as molecular genetic testing, hemoglobin electrophoresis, and newborn screening, which allow for early and precise identification of sickle cell anemia. This has created a need for testing and screening services in various healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories.

Governments and healthcare institutions are also placing greater emphasis on the management and prevention of sickle cell anemia. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has established a global sickle cell disease network to improve understanding, investigation, and care of the condition, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Several countries have also implemented newborn screening programs to detect sickle cell anemia early and offer prompt treatment.

However, factors like the lack of infrastructure and knowledge in some regions, high cost of testing and screening services, and limited treatment options are hindering market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

There are several types of tests used for sickle cell anemia screening and diagnosis. The most common tests include blood tests, DNA tests, and newborn screening. Blood tests involve measuring the levels of hemoglobin and identifying abnormal hemoglobin types associated with sickle cell anemia. DNA tests, on the other hand, analyze an individual's DNA to determine whether they carry the sickle cell gene. Newborn screening is a process that identifies infants with sickle cell anemia shortly after birth. These tests are essential for early diagnosis and timely treatment of sickle cell anemia.

Sickle cell anemia testing and screening services are offered in various healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and even in-home care. Hospitals and clinics are major end-users of sickle cell anemia testing and screening services. These facilities have highly specialized healthcare professionals and equipment necessary for providing accurate and timely test results. Diagnostic laboratories also play a crucial role in sickle cell anemia testing and screening, offering a wide range of services to diagnose the disease.

In recent years, there has been an increasing trend of in-home care for sickle cell anemia patients, including testing and screening services. In-home care allows for convenient and timely access to testing and screening services, especially for patients with limited mobility or those living in remote areas. Additionally, in-home care reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections and improves patient comfort.

In conclusion, the sickle cell anemia testing and screening market offers various types of tests, including blood tests, DNA tests, and newborn screening, which are crucial for early diagnosis and timely treatment of the disease. The end-users of these services include hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and in-home care. The increasing trend of in-home care for sickle cell anemia patients offers convenience and improved access to testing and screening services. As awareness of sickle cell anemia continues to grow globally, the market for testing and screening services is expected to expand further in the coming years.

Strategic development:

• In 2021, Abbott Laboratories partnered with the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) to launch a new program to improve sickle cell disease care in the United States. The program aims to provide resources and support to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to help improve the diagnosis and management of the disease.

• In 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. acquired Celsee, Inc., a biotechnology company that develops microfluidic-based cell analysis systems. The acquisition aimed to expand Bio-Rad's product offerings in the single-cell analysis market, which has applications in sickle cell anemia research.

• In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. collaborated with Biognosys AG to develop a mass spectrometry-based assay for the detection and quantification of hemoglobin variants, including those associated with sickle cell anemia.

• In 2021, Danaher Corporation's subsidiary, Beckman Coulter, launched a new hematology analyzer, the DxH 690T, designed to provide accurate and reliable results for sickle cell disease testing. The analyzer uses advanced technology to provide a complete blood count and hemoglobinopathy analysis in a single test.

• In 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG launched the Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S antibody test, which can detect antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human blood. While not specific to sickle cell anemia, this test has applications in the screening and diagnosis of sickle cell patients, who may be at higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

Competitive Landscape:

The global sickle cell anemia testing and screening market is a fragmented market, with several large and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of several major companies that are actively investing in research and development activities to enhance their product offerings and expand their market share.

Some of the key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, a global healthcare company that provides diagnostic solutions and medical devices; Bio-Rad Laboratories, a life sciences research and clinical diagnostics company that offers a range of products and services for the healthcare industry; Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology innovator that provides diagnostic solutions and equipment; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a Swiss multinational healthcare company that specializes in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics; and Siemens AG, a German multinational conglomerate that operates in the healthcare and medical equipment industries.

Other notable players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a leading provider of analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, and diagnostics; PerkinElmer, Inc., a global technology company that provides solutions for diagnostics, life sciences, and environmental applications; BioMedomics, Inc., a diagnostic solutions provider that offers products for point-of-care testing; Pointe Scientific, Inc., a clinical diagnostics company that offers a wide range of diagnostic tests and reagents; and TCS Biosciences Ltd., a supplier of microbiological products and laboratory equipment to the healthcare industry.

Overall, the presence of several key players in the market and their investments in research and development activities are expected to drive the growth of the sickle cell anemia testing and screening market. Additionally, factors such as rising awareness of sickle cell anemia and its symptoms, growing demand for early and precise identification of the disease, and increasing initiatives by governments and healthcare institutions to prevent and manage the disease are expected to further boost the market growth.

