India Roofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
India Roofing Market To Be Driven By The Thriving Building And Construction Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Roofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Industry Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India roofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, product, end uses and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-roofing-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 7%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 9.7 billion
India’s roofing industry is fueled by the country’s booming building and construction industry. Meanwhile, increasing investment in public facilities, such as educational institutions, hospitals, government offices, and other public buildings, is expected to boost demand for roofing. When opposed to its competitors, the metal category accounts for a large share of the market due to its superior properties as well as its environmentally friendly design.
Metal roofs are in high demand due to their ability to reflect UV and infrared rays emitted by the sun, which can minimise cooling costs by 10 to 25%. Furthermore, the market is being propelled forward by rapid technological advances and increasing inventions by the leading domestic players.
India Roofing Industry Definition and Major Segments
Roofing is an essential aspect of any residential or commercial structure because it ensures the building’s protection and security.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-roofing-market
The market is segmented based on material into:
• Bituminous
• Tiles
• Metal
• Plastic
• Others
The different types of the product include:
• Flat roof
• Slope roof
The major end uses of the product include:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Region-wise, the India roofing industry is divided into:
• North
• East
• West
• South
India Roofing Market Trends
Tata BlueScope unveiled EZYBUILD, a smart steel structure, in May 2020 to improve healthcare infrastructure in the country’s battle against COVID-19. These smart steel structures are simple to design and build, making them ideal for customising lifecare solutions such as isolation and quarantine units, testing booths, and sample storage cabins. Such innovations are likely to give India’s roofing industry a further boost. In the forecast era, the market is expected to be boosted by the rising number of skilled labourers in India and the adoption of cutting-edge technology. The roofing industry’s growth in India is currently being aided by the country’s low labour costs and the availability of raw materials.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Tata Bluescope Steel, JWS Steel, Coated Products Limited, Everest Industries Limited, Bansal Roofing Products Limited, Hindalco Ind Ltd. and CK Birla Group. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Hypophosphatasia Treatment Market: https://esocialmag.com/hypophosphatasia-treatment-market-share-size/
Augmented Reality Market: https://esocialmag.com/augmented-reality-market-share-size/
Business Software and Services Market: https://esocialmag.com/business-software-and-services-market-size-share/
Bancassurance Market: https://dailybusinesspost.com/bancassurance-market-trends-price/
Cloud Computing Market: https://dailybusinesspost.com/cloud-computing-market-trends-price/
Bancassurance Market: https://hbusnews.com/bancassurance-market-share-size/
Cloud Computing Market: https://hbusnews.com/cloud-computing-market-share-size/
Commercial Printing Market: https://hbusnews.com/commercial-printing-market-share-size/
Cosmetic Oil Market: https://hbusnews.com/cosmetic-oil-market-share-size/
Male Grooming Products Market: https://hbusnews.com/male-grooming-products-market-size-share/
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
John Walker
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other