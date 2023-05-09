Breach and Attack Simulation Market Analysis Report, Share, Growth, Trends and Overview 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for managing regulations and compliances, increasing concerns about data breaching in various sectors such as IT

Breach and Attack Simulation Market Trends: Rising complexities in security threat management ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breach and attack simulation solutions market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Rising concerns about data security, increasing demand for compliance needs and cyber security, and rising demand for breach and attack simulation solutions, especially in the banking and financial sector and IT companies, are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Breach and attack simulation solutions help in automatically detecting vulnerabilities in the enterprise’s cyber defense by pretending to be an attacker and mimicking the likely attack paths that can be used by the hackers. Various organizations are seen to install these solutions due to rising number of data breaching incidence and frequent cyberattacks. Factors such as rapid economic development, increasing investments by organizations to enhance data security, increasing penetration of internet, and rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) techniques are supporting market growth. In addition, increasing funds by public and private sectors and rising investments by market players to introduce new technologies and enhanced breach and attack simulation solutions is expected to fuel growth of global breach and attack simulation solutions market in the coming years.

Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions primary purpose is to uncover vulnerabilities and gaps in an organization's security posture. By simulating assaults, Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions can identify security weaknesses that standard security testing approaches may have missed. This data can subsequently be utilised to strengthen an organization's security procedures and lower the likelihood of a real-world cyber assault.

To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/791

Target Audience of the Global Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Key Highlights presented in the report:

Among the components, the services segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for enhanced cybersecurity services by various small and larger organizations to strengthen data security.

Based on deployment model, the cloud segment is expected to account for dominant revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing cyber threats across various sectors, increasing adoption of cloud-based services in order to improve business agility and favorable factors such as huge data storage, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness are boosting segment revenue growth.

Based on end use, the enterprise and data centers segment is expected to account for a significantly larger share between 2021 and 2028 owing to increasing adoption of advanced products and tools to reduce complex cyberattacks and secure confidential information from being misused by hackers.

The breach and attack simulation solutions market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Robust revenue growth is attributed to factors such as presence of leading market players, sudden rise in the number of cyberattacks across various sectors, rising cloud-based breach and attack simulation deployment, and increasing investments to develop more secure products and solutions.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register rapid revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Factors such as rising adoption of digital applications and online transactions, increasing awareness about advanced security solutions, and rising need for strengthening enterprise networks to cater to increasing cyberattacks and data breach incidence are boosting market growth in Asia Pacific.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/breach-and-attack-simulation-solutions-market

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Outlook:

The global Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Companies profiled in the global Smart Water Management market:

AttackIQ, CyCognito , DXC Technology, Cymulate, FireMon, Picus Security , Qualys , Rapid7, SafeBreach, XM Cyber, ReliaQuest

Additional information offered by the report:

Features and capabilities: A BAS solution report may provide a complete overview of the features and capabilities provided by various solutions. This may contain details on the types of threats that can be mimicked, the level of customization available, and the reporting and analytics capabilities.

Benefits of BAS solutions: In addition to the benefits described in the preceding response, a report on BAS solutions may highlight additional benefits such as cost savings, enhanced compliance, and increased visibility into an organization's security posture.

Market trends and growth projections: The study may also provide information on the current situation of the BAS market, such as trends and growth projections. This could include information on the use of BAS systems across industries and geographies, as well as insights into the drivers driving market growth.

A report on BAS systems may also include a competitive examination of several vendors and their solutions. This could include market share, product offerings, and pricing.

Case studies: A report may include case studies of organisations that have successfully implemented BAS solutions to improve their security posture to demonstrate the effectiveness of these solutions. These case studies may provide insights into specific organisational difficulties and how BAS solutions helped to overcome them.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/791

Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Platforms and Tools

Services

Training

On-demand Analyst

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Configuration Management

Patch Management

Threat Management

Others

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Explore More Articles By Emergen Research:

Coal Tar Market

http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/24/2198190/0/en/Coal-Tar-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-18-64-Billion-by-2028-Rising-Demand-for-Coal-Tar-for-Graphite-Electrodes-and-Tire-Manufacturing-Specialty-Oils-and-Roofing-Industry-Applications-w.html

Diabetic Care Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/05/10/2226754/0/en/Diabetic-Care-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-41-71-Billion-In-2027-Rising-Prevalence-Of-Diabetes-Owing-to-Increasing-Obesity-and-Geriatric-Population-is-Key-Factor-for-industry-Growth-sa.html

Polyethylene Furanoate Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/04/2186820/0/en/Polyethylene-Furanoate-Market-Size-Worth-USD-51-8-Million-By-2027-Growth-of-the-PEF-Market-is-Attributed-to-the-Growing-Demand-of-Fibers-Segments-of-the-PEF-Market-Which-is-Both-Bi.html

Personal Care Ingredients Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/29/2220100/0/en/Personal-Care-Ingredients-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-15-12-Billion-by-2027-Increasing-Usage-of-Anti-Aging-Ingredients-by-Middle-Aged-Population-for-Rejuvenating-Skin-is-Driving-I.html

Transportation Management System (TMS) Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/transportation-management-system-tms-market-size-to-reach-usd-44-96-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301723521.html

Digital Biomarkers Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/07/2140783/0/en/Digital-Biomarkers-Market-Size-to-Be-Worth-USD-10-38-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/01/2184511/0/en/Hematologic-Malignancies-Testing-Market-Size-Worth-USD-5-45-Billion-by-2027-Increasing-Research-and-Development-Activities-and-Increasing-Prevalence-of-Cancer-are-Significant-Facto.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized r esearch reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Titles: Enterprise Information Archiving Market | Radiation Therapy in Oncology Market

Latest Report : airborne lidar market | construction sealants market