Global veterinary dental equipment market projected to reach USD 456.4M by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.0%

The global veterinary dental equipment market size was USD 298.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 456.4 million by 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary dental equipment market is experiencing significant growth, with a market size of USD 298.2 million in 2022 and an anticipated reach of USD 456.4 million by 2032. During the forecast period, the market is projected to achieve a revenue CAGR of 4.0%. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for animal healthcare services, the prevalence of dental disorders in animals, and advancements in veterinary dental equipment technology. Additionally, the trend of pet humanization and the growing number of pet owners are contributing to the expansion of market revenue.

Various sectors, including veterinary clinics and hospitals, research facilities, and academic institutions, are witnessing a growing demand for veterinary dental equipment. Dental care plays a crucial role in animal healthcare as dental conditions can lead to severe health issues and even fatality. Veterinarians are increasingly investing in high-quality dental equipment to provide their patients with efficient and prompt dental care. The market's revenue growth is supported by the availability of a wide range of technologically advanced veterinary dentistry equipment, such as dental radiography equipment, dental scaling units, dental drills, and dental extraction equipment. These advancements enable veterinarians to offer effective dental treatments to animals.

Segments Covered in the Report

The veterinary dental equipment market can be segmented based on product type, animal type, and region.

In terms of product type, the market includes diagnostic equipment, extraction equipment, scaling equipment, and others. Diagnostic equipment is used for evaluating dental conditions in animals, while extraction equipment is utilized for tooth extractions. Scaling equipment is employed for cleaning and removing plaque and tartar from animal teeth. Other types of veterinary dental equipment may include dental radiography devices, dental drills, and specialized instruments for dental procedures.

When considering animal types, the market is categorized into companion animals and livestock. Companion animals refer to pets such as dogs, cats, and horses, which often require dental care to maintain their oral health. Livestock, on the other hand, includes farm animals like cows, pigs, and sheep, which may also benefit from dental treatments to prevent diseases and ensure their overall well-being.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across different regions. In North America, the market includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Europe comprises countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the BENELUX region, along with the rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region consists of major economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other countries within the region. Latin America encompasses Brazil and the rest of LATAM. Lastly, the Middle East and Africa region includes countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, Israel, and other countries in the MEA region.

The market revenue for veterinary dental equipment is influenced by various factors within each segment, including advancements in dental technology, the prevalence of dental disorders in animals, the demand for dental care among companion animals and livestock, and regional healthcare trends. The growth and development of the veterinary dental equipment market present opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and service providers to cater to the evolving needs of veterinary clinics, research institutions, and other end-users in different regions.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Henry Schein, Inc. introduced the Dentalaire® DC Digital Dental Radiography System, providing high-quality digital dental images for pets. It offers a safer and faster method of capturing dental images, ideal for veterinary dental clinics and hospitals.

iM3 Inc. launched the iM3 ELITE LED Dental System in 2020. This all-in-one dental unit is designed for veterinary dentistry, featuring an LED light source, high-speed and low-speed handpieces, and an ultrasonic scaler and polisher, enabling efficient and effective dental treatments.

Jorgen Kruuse A/S acquired Axcion, Inc.'s veterinary dental equipment business in 2019, expanding its product offerings in the North American market.

Midmark Corporation introduced the VetPro® Complete Dental System in 2018, an all-in-one unit designed specifically for veterinary dental procedures. It includes high-speed and low-speed handpieces, an ultrasonic scaler and polisher, and LED curing light for comprehensive dental treatments.

Dentalaire Products launched the DTX Digital Dental Radiography System in 2017, providing high-quality digital dental images for pets. This system offers a safer and faster way to capture dental images in veterinary dental clinics and hospitals.

Dispomed Ltd. introduced the Highdent™ Vet Dental Unit in 2016, an all-in-one dental unit designed for veterinary dentistry. It features high-speed and low-speed handpieces, an ultrasonic scaler and polisher, and an LED curing light for comprehensive dental treatments.

Acteon Group acquired Satelec's veterinary dental equipment business in 2015, expanding its product offerings in the veterinary dental market.

MAI Animal Health launched the Aera-Scalpel™ Veterinary Surgical Instrument in 2014, a high-precision surgical instrument utilizing ultrasonic technology for precise and efficient cutting in veterinary dental procedures.

iM3 Inc. introduced the Pro 2000 Dental Unit in 2021, designed to be compact and user-friendly, featuring a high-speed handpiece, ultrasonic scaler, and LED light for comprehensive veterinary dental procedures.

Midmark Corporation launched the Midmark VetPro 1000 Dental Delivery System in 2020, offering a cost-effective so

lution for veterinary dental procedures with a high-speed handpiece, ultrasonic scaler, and LED light.

Acteon Group introduced the SoproCare Dental Camera in 2018, aiding in the detection of dental issues through features like fluorescence mode for highlighting areas of concern.

Midmark Corporation launched the Midmark VetPro 5000 Dental Delivery System in 2017, designed to provide high-quality dental care for animals of all sizes. It includes a high-speed handpiece, ultrasonic scaler, and LED light.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the veterinary dental equipment market is comprised of several key players. Henry Schein, Inc. is a prominent company that offers a range of dental equipment, including the Dentalaire® DC Digital Dental Radiography System. iM3 Inc. is another major player known for its iM3 ELITE LED Dental System, an all-in-one dental unit designed for efficient veterinary dentistry.

Jorgen Kruuse A/S has made its mark in the market through the acquisition of Axcion, Inc.'s veterinary dental equipment business, expanding its product offerings in the North American market. Midmark Corporation is recognized for its comprehensive dental systems such as the VetPro® Complete Dental System and the VetPro 1000 Dental Delivery System, providing high-quality and cost-effective solutions for veterinary dental procedures.

Dentalaire Products and Dispomed Ltd. have established their presence with the DTX Digital Dental Radiography System and the Highdent™ Vet Dental Unit, respectively. Acteon Group has expanded its product portfolio through the acquisition of Satelec's veterinary dental equipment business, while MAI Animal Health offers the precision Aera-Scalpel™ Veterinary Surgical Instrument for dental procedures.

Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc. and Cislak Manufacturing are also notable players in the competitive landscape, contributing to the market with their range of veterinary dental equipment. These companies compete in terms of product innovation, quality, pricing, and distribution channels, aiming to capture a significant share of the growing veterinary dental equipment market.

In conclusion, the global veterinary dental equipment market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

