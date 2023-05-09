Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Hit $ 3.78 Bn by 2032, Rising Demand for Precise Test Results & Quality Control

Reports And Data

The global Laboratory Proficiency Testing (LPT) market size was USD 1.89 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.78 Billion in 2032, and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8 %” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Laboratory Proficiency Testing (LPT) market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming decade, with a projected revenue CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032. This growth is being driven by several factors, including increasing demand for precise test results and quality control in labs, as well as strict regulations and standards from organizations such as the FDA and EPA to ensure patient safety.

Another factor driving the growth of the LPT market is the increasing use of automation and information technology in laboratory testing procedures, which has made testing more accurate and efficient. Additionally, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes has led to a greater number of diagnostic tests being done in laboratories.

Patient safety and quality control have also become a greater priority, leading to increased demand for proficiency testing programs as a way to reduce mistakes and ensure reliable test results. Cloud-based proficiency testing software solutions have also become more popular due to their advantages, such as improved data security and remote access to testing procedures.

However, inconsistent programs for competence testing and high costs, especially for small and medium-sized labs, are factors that could potentially restrain market revenue growth. Overall, the LPT market is expected to continue growing as the demand for accurate and reliable laboratory testing increases.

Segments Covered in the Report

The Laboratory Proficiency Testing (LPT) market is segmented based on product type and industry outlook.

In terms of product type, the LPT market is divided into in-house and outsourced testing. In-house testing refers to proficiency testing that is conducted within a laboratory, whereas outsourced testing involves contracting out testing services to third-party providers. Both in-house and outsourced testing are important for ensuring accurate and reliable laboratory results, and their usage varies depending on the specific needs of each laboratory.

The LPT market is also segmented based on industry outlook. The main industries that require proficiency testing are pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, environmental, industrial, and others. In the pharmaceutical industry, proficiency testing is essential for ensuring the safety and efficacy of drugs, as well as for complying with regulatory requirements. The food & beverage industry also requires proficiency testing to ensure the quality and safety of their products.

The environmental industry uses proficiency testing to monitor environmental pollutants and ensure compliance with environmental regulations. The industrial industry, which includes sectors such as oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing, also requires proficiency testing for quality control and regulatory compliance. Lastly, the "others" category includes industries such as academic research, forensic science, and clinical diagnostics, which also require proficiency testing to ensure accurate and reliable laboratory results.

Overall, the LPT market serves a wide range of industries, and proficiency testing is essential for ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of laboratory testing across these various sectors. The usage of in-house vs. outsourced testing varies depending on the specific needs of each laboratory, and the importance of proficiency testing will continue to grow as regulatory requirements and quality control standards become increasingly stringent.

Strategic development:

• In recent years, there have been several notable acquisitions in the laboratory industry aimed at enhancing companies' product offerings and capabilities.

• On February 1, 2021, LGC Limited acquired Broughton Laboratories, a UK-based contract laboratory services provider. This acquisition was aimed at expanding LGC's presence in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly in areas such as biopharmaceuticals, gene therapies, and biosimilars. With the addition of Broughton Laboratories, LGC is now able to offer a more comprehensive range of services to its clients, including analytical testing, formulation development, and stability testing.

• Similarly, on March 3, 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced its acquisition of Qiagen N.V., a global provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, and academic research. This acquisition was aimed at enhancing Thermo Fisher Scientific's capabilities in the life sciences sector and strengthening its position in the molecular diagnostics market. With the addition of Qiagen's product offerings and expertise, Thermo Fisher Scientific is now better positioned to provide its customers with a more complete suite of solutions for genomics, proteomics, and other life sciences applications.

• Overall, these acquisitions demonstrate the ongoing trend of consolidation in the laboratory industry, as companies seek to broaden their capabilities and better serve their customers. As the industry continues to evolve, it is likely that we will see further mergers and acquisitions aimed at strengthening companies' positions in key markets and enhancing their ability to offer a wide range of high-quality laboratory services.

Competitive Landscape:

The Laboratory Proficiency Testing (LPT) market is characterized by intense competition, with a handful of major players dominating the industry. These companies are continuously striving to expand their product offerings, innovate new technologies, and acquire other companies to increase their market share. The key players in the LPT market include LGC Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG.

LGC Limited is one of the leading players in the LPT market, with a strong focus on the pharmaceutical sector. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is another major player, with a broad portfolio of products and services spanning the life sciences, clinical diagnostics, and food safety markets. QIAGEN N.V. is a global provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, and academic research. Randox Laboratories Ltd. specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagents and testing kits, particularly in the field of clinical chemistry.

Other key players in the LPT market include Merck KGaA, a global science and technology company focused on healthcare, life sciences, and performance materials; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a leading provider of analytical instruments, reagents, software, services, and consumables for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics; Waters Corporation, a provider of analytical and laboratory technologies for the life sciences, materials sciences, and food sciences markets; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a global healthcare company focused on pharmaceuticals and diagnostics; Danaher Corporation, a science and technology company with a broad portfolio of products and services spanning the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and industrial markets; and Siemens Healthineers AG, a global medical technology company focused on imaging, laboratory diagnostics, and advanced therapies.

