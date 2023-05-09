Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market to Reach USD 61.76 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was USD 39.47 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 61.76 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market was USD 39.47 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 61.76 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases in animals and the need for accurate and reliable veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing are driving the growth of the market revenue.

The demand for livestock and companion animals is also driving the growth of the veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market revenue. The rise in livestock production to meet the demand for meat and dairy products has increased the risk of infectious diseases in animals. As a result, veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing has been implemented to ensure the safety of animal products and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

In addition, the growing awareness of responsible use of antimicrobials in veterinary care is driving the demand for veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing. Overuse and improper use of antimicrobial agents can have significant effects on animal and human health, leading regulatory authorities to enact stringent rules that raise the demand for veterinary antibiotic susceptibility testing. The market revenue growth is also expanding due to the rising adoption of companion animals and the increasing pet insurance sector, as households place high value on the health and well-being of their pets.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global veterinary vaccines market is segmented based on product type and animal type. The product type outlook includes type 1, type 2, type 3, and others. The type 1 vaccines segment holds a significant share of the market due to their widespread use in preventing viral diseases, such as rabies and influenza, among animals. The type 2 vaccines segment is also expected to grow significantly due to their ability to provide immunity to bacterial diseases, such as leptospirosis and brucellosis.

The animal type outlook is categorized into companion animals and livestock animals. The companion animals segment includes dogs, cats, and horses, among others. The companion animal segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the increasing pet ownership and growing concern for their health. The livestock animal segment includes cattle, pigs, and sheep, among others. The livestock animal segment is also expected to grow due to the increasing demand for animal protein, which drives the growth of the animal health industry.

The global veterinary vaccines market is highly competitive, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some major companies included in the global veterinary vaccines market report are Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco Animal Health Inc., and Virbac SA, among others.

Strategic Development:

In 2021, Zoetis Inc. introduced VetMAX MastiSURE 24-hour, a new antimicrobial susceptibility test designed to assist veterinary professionals in rapidly and accurately diagnosing mastitis infections in dairy cows and determining the most effective treatment options.

In 2020, Merck KGaA announced its acquisition of Themis Bioscience, an Austrian company focused on vaccine research and development, with the aim of strengthening its position in the animal health market, including the creation of new vaccines and antimicrobial treatments.

In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired Brammer Bio, a viral vector manufacturing company, for USD 1.7 billion, to expand its gene therapy and vaccine production capabilities and create new antimicrobial treatments for animals.

Neogen Corporation launched the AccuPoint Advanced ATP hygiene monitoring system in 2019 for the animal health industry. The system is meant to detect and measure the presence of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), a molecule found in living cells, to monitor and enhance hygiene practices in animal production facilities.

In 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired C.R. Bard, a medical technology company that specializes in vascular and oncology products, to expand its product portfolio in the animal health market.

Danaher Corporation launched the Sensititre Veterinary Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing System in 2021, a new testing system that utilizes a standardized broth microdilution method to provide veterinary professionals with accurate and reliable results.

In 2020, Qiagen N.V. launched the QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a new testing panel created to detect SARS-CoV-2 in humans and animals, which includes several assays for detecting viral and bacterial pathogens that cause respiratory infections in animals.

Competitive Landscape:

The global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The market is moderately fragmented, with several established players accounting for a majority of the market revenue. Major players in the market are adopting various strategies to gain a competitive advantage, such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is one of the leading players in the market, offering a range of veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing products. The company has a strong presence in the market and is constantly focusing on new product development to expand its product portfolio.

Another major player in the market is Merck KGaA, which offers a comprehensive range of veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing products. The company has a strong global presence and is expanding its product portfolio through strategic collaborations and partnerships. Zoetis Inc. is another leading player in the market, offering a range of veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing products. The company is focusing on expanding its product portfolio through acquisitions and partnerships and has a strong presence in the market.

Overall, the global veterinary antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is highly competitive, with a focus on innovation and new product development. The major players are expected to continue to dominate the market through strategic collaborations and partnerships.

