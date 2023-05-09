Smart Healthcare Market Surges to USD 409.8 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand for Enhanced Patient Experiences

Reports And Data

The global smart healthcare market size was USD 55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 409.8 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart healthcare market experienced substantial growth, with a market size of USD 55 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 409.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a revenue CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for enhanced healthcare outcomes and improved patient experiences. The market is driven by advancements in healthcare services and the widespread adoption of electronic health records, which contribute to the delivery of proactive care management and remote patient monitoring, leading to cost savings and better patient outcomes.

The expansion of the smart healthcare market revenue is further fueled by the growing popularity of wearable technology, mobile health applications, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare sector. The use of wearable devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other health monitoring devices is on the rise among consumers, stimulating market revenue growth. Additionally, mHealth applications for smartphones and tablets empower patients by providing access to health information and tools for self-care, thereby contributing to the market's revenue growth.

Furthermore, the integration of IoT in healthcare services plays a significant role in improving patient outcomes. The real-time monitoring and analysis of patient data made possible by IoT enable healthcare professionals to make informed decisions, leading to better treatment and care. As a result, the adoption of IoT technologies in the healthcare sector contributes to the growth of the smart healthcare market.

Overall, the smart healthcare market is witnessing remarkable expansion driven by the increasing demand for advanced healthcare solutions and the utilization of innovative technologies such as wearable devices, mobile health applications, and IoT. These developments empower patients, enhance healthcare delivery, and ultimately lead to improved outcomes.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6416

Segments Covered in the Report

The market for digital health solutions is segmented based on product type and end-use, with a regional outlook highlighting key markets across the globe.

In terms of product type, the market includes mHealth, EHR/EMR, telemedicine, smart pills, and others. The revenue generated by these digital health products is expected to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2032. The adoption of mobile health applications, electronic health records/electronic medical records systems, telemedicine platforms, and smart pill technology is on the rise, driving market revenue.

The end-use outlook focuses on the utilization of digital health solutions in different settings. This includes hospitals, home care settings, and other healthcare facilities. The demand for digital health solutions is increasing across these end-use segments, as healthcare providers and patients alike recognize the benefits of technology-enabled healthcare delivery.

From a regional perspective, the market is analyzed across various regions. In North America, countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico are expected to contribute significantly to market revenue. Europe, with countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and BENELUX, is another key market for digital health solutions. The Asia-Pacific region, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other APAC countries, presents immense growth opportunities. Latin America, with Brazil and other LATAM countries, is also expected to witness notable market growth. In the Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, and other MEA countries are key markets for digital health solutions.

Overall, the global market for digital health solutions is poised for substantial growth across different product types, end-use settings, and regions. The increasing adoption of technology in healthcare and the need for efficient and accessible healthcare services drive the market's expansion.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-healthcare-market

Strategic development:

2021 witnessed Philips Healthcare's acquisition of Capsule Technologies, a prominent provider of medical device integration and data technologies, for $635 million. This strategic move aimed to expand Philips' patient monitoring and hospital workflow solutions, ensuring a seamless flow of patient data across various systems and devices.

In the same year, GE Healthcare formed a partnership with Viz.ai, a developer of artificial intelligence solutions for stroke detection. This collaboration focused on integrating Viz.ai's technology into GE's mobile stroke units, with the goal of enhancing the efficiency of stroke diagnosis and treatment.

Siemens Healthineers made headlines in 2020 by announcing its acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, a leading provider of radiation oncology treatments and software. This acquisition aimed to bolster Siemens' cancer care portfolio and strengthen its ability to provide personalized cancer care solutions.

Medtronic, in 2020, revealed its acquisition of Digital Surgery, a developer of surgical artificial intelligence and digital training platforms. This strategic move aimed to enhance surgical training and improve patient outcomes through innovative digital solutions.

Cisco Systems, also in 2020, made an acquisition of ThousandEyes, a developer of internet and cloud intelligence solutions. This acquisition sought to enhance Cisco's network and application performance monitoring capabilities, ultimately improving the patient experience within healthcare settings.

Philips made another significant development in 2021 with the launch of the Azurion Lung Edition. This innovative imaging and navigation platform specifically targeted the minimally invasive treatment of lung cancer, offering advanced technologies for precise tumor targeting and improved patient outcomes.

Abbott, in 2020, introduced the FreeStyle Libre 2, a continuous glucose monitoring system designed for individuals with diabetes. This system included a small wearable sensor capable of real-time glucose level measurements, empowering patients to effectively manage their condition.

Medtronic, in the same year, unveiled the Hugo Surgical Robot, a cutting-edge robotic surgical system developed for minimally invasive procedures. This advanced system incorporated imaging and navigation technologies to enable precise surgical interventions and enhance patient outcomes.

Cerner Corporation, in 2020, launched the Cerner Learning Health Network, a platform facilitating secure sharing of de-identified patient data among healthcare organizations for research purposes. This platform aimed to streamline clinical research, promoting more efficient and effective practices leading to improved patient outcomes.

Lastly, Honeywell introduced the ThermoRebellion temperature monitoring solution in 2020. This innovative system utilized advanced infrared imaging technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms for quick and accurate temperature readings of large groups of people, enhancing public health monitoring in various settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape in the healthcare industry comprises several key players vying for market share and driving innovation. Philips Healthcare is a prominent company known for its comprehensive range of healthcare solutions and technologies. They offer advanced imaging systems, patient monitoring devices, and healthcare informatics solutions. GE Healthcare is another major player, specializing in medical imaging, monitoring, and diagnostics. Their product portfolio includes a wide range of medical equipment and solutions.

Siemens Healthineers is a global leader in medical technology, offering a broad array of imaging and laboratory diagnostics solutions. Their products range from advanced imaging systems to clinical laboratory equipment. Abbott Laboratories is renowned for its diverse healthcare offerings, including diagnostics, medical devices, and nutrition products. They focus on improving patient outcomes through innovative solutions.

Cerner Corporation is a leading provider of health information technology solutions. They develop electronic health record systems, population health management tools, and revenue cycle management solutions. Medtronic is a key player in the medical device industry, specializing in a wide range of therapies and interventions, including cardiac, diabetes, and surgical solutions.

Honeywell International Inc. offers various healthcare technologies, including connected medical devices, respiratory care solutions, and advanced patient monitoring systems. IBM Corporation provides healthcare organizations with data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing solutions to enhance healthcare delivery and decision-making processes. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is a provider of electronic health record systems and other healthcare IT solutions.

Cisco Systems, Inc. offers networking and cybersecurity solutions, including infrastructure technologies for healthcare organizations. They focus on enhancing network performance, security, and interoperability within healthcare settings. These companies, with their diverse portfolios and expertise, contribute to the competitive landscape of the healthcare industry, driving advancements and striving for improved patient care.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6416

In conclusion, the global smart healthcare market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

Browse More Reports:

genome editing market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/genome-editing-market

hematological cancers therapeutics market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hematological-cancers-therapeutics-market

non alcoholic steatohepatitis nash market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-nash-market

nitrile gloves market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrile-gloves-market

deoxyribonucleic acid dna purification market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/deoxyribonucleic-acid-dna-purification-market