Global Smart Commercial Drones Market 2021 Business Growth, Sales, Gross Margin, Growth Demand and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Commercial Drones Market Trends – High demand for drones for applications in various sectors in North America

Smart Commercial Drones Market Size – USD 8.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 79.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart commercial drones market size is expected to reach USD 985.61 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 79.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Rapid adoption of drones for commercial use and technological advancements in commercial drones are some key factors driving revenue growth of the global smart commercial drones market.

Smart commercial drones are technologically advanced and have features such as audio and video recording facilities. High Definition (HD) cameras and sensors as well as range of drone cameras visibility has improved, which is resulting in rapid adoption of these aircraft across various industries and sectors. Some of these include chemicals, media and entertainment, building and construction, agriculture, search and rescue, law and order, sports events, and others. In addition, these small pilotless aircraft or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are gaining traction and deployment due to multipurpose areas of application and advantages, including monitoring and surveillance, disaster management, filming for movie production, and others. Advancements in drone technology and addition of new innovative and more advanced features, communication and connectivity, and enhanced navigation capabilities are key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the global smart commercial market during the forecast period.

Commercial drones are increasingly being employed in the entertainment industry to record breathtaking aerial footage for films and television shows. Drones may fly in areas that were previously inaccessible or unsafe for manned aircraft, giving filmmakers fresh viewpoints and creative chances. One of the most significant advantages of smart commercial drones is their capacity to collect data and deliver insights that were previously unavailable. Drones outfitted with cameras and sensors, for example, can fly over crops and collect data on plant health, moisture levels, and other key variables. This data can then be utilised to optimise irrigation and fertilisation, resulting in improved agricultural yields and revenues for farmers.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges – Read our Sample Report right now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1010

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

AeroVironment, Inc., Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI), Parrot Drone SAS, 3D Robotics (3DR), Elbit Systems Ltd., HUVRData, LLC, XAIRCRAFT Technology Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., DraganFly Innovations Inc., and PrecisionHawk, Inc

To learn more details about the Global Smart Commercial Drones Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-commercial-drones-market

Some Significant Report Highlights:

In August 2021, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. introduced “Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G platform” for drones. This is stated to be world’s first ever 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) drone platform to offer powerful heterogeneous computing with low power consumption and long-range connectivity that supports camera frequency. This innovative advancement in drone technology is expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for deploying drones in a range of other areas and fields going ahead.

The fixed-winged segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to increasing adoption of drones for aerial surveillance and monitoring. Beside aerial monitoring of COVID-19 affected areas, rising cross-border tensions are resulting in defense spending being allocated for security and surveillance of border areas and sensitive areas between borders, and demand for fixed-winged smart drones has been increasing owing to suitability of this type due to longer fly time at higher altitude and capability to carry more weight that other drone types.

The delivery & logistics segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to rising demand for different smart commercial drones in the logistics and transportation sector. Technological advancements and development of smarter features have led to increasing use of drones for various applications in the transportation sector, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The payload segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing use of smart and technologically advanced drones in the transportation and logistics sector for carrying goods to areas affected by disaster.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions.

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Overview and Scope of the Market

Chapter 2: Market Prospects

Chapter 3: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Competitive Environment

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, and Limitations

Chapter 6: Key Industry Manufacturers

Chapter 7: Regional Examination

Chapter 8: Market segmentation according to type and application

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Fixed-Wing

Multi-Rotor

Helicopters

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Delivery & Logistics

Agriculture Monitoring

Security & Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Mapping

Film Making

Networking for Remote Areas

Environmental Drones

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Transport & Logistics

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Entertainment & Media

Real Estate & Construction

Others

Request a discounted copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1010

The report further divides the Smart Commercial Drones market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Explore More Articles By Emergen Research:

Nanofilms Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/06/15/2246912/0/en/Nanofilms-Market-Size-Worth-USD-7-09-Billion-By-2027-Revenue-Growth-is-Driven-by-Extensive-Application-of-Nanofilms-in-Microelectronics-Storage-Solar-Energy-and-Optics-Industry-say.html

Augmented Reality Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/augmented-reality-market-size-to-reach-usd-332-60-billion-in-2028-increasing-demand-from-education-sector-and-expanding-gamer-base-seeking-more-immersive-gaming-experiences-is-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-844065870.html

Ammunition Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/03/10/2190743/0/en/Ammunition-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-28-81-Billion-in-2027-Rising-Emphasis-on-Self-Defense-Among-Civilians-And-Increasing-Investment-in-Arms-and-Ammunition-are-Major-Factors-Driving.html

Food Certification Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/09/2171787/0/en/Food-Certification-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-6-90-Billion-By-2027-Adulteration-of-Foods-and-Beverages-Health-Consciousness-and-Increased-Consumption-of-Organic-Products-are-Factors-.html

Agricultural Films Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agricultural-films-market-size-worth-usd-14-96-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-8-emergen-research-802267414.html

Gallium Nitride Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000034.000082259.html

Neurostimulation Devices Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/02/2138479/0/en/Neurostimulation-Devices-Market-To-Reach-USD-13-70-Billion-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-12-6-Emergen-Research.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized r esearch reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles: next generation ultrasound system market | Postpartum Depression Market

Latest Report : hydralazine market | computer aided diagnostics market