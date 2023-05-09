Global Small Bone Joint Devices Market to Reach USD 16.88 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Elderly Population

Reports And Data

The global small bone joint devices market size was USD 7.77 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.88 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Small Bone Joint Devices Market had a size of USD 7.77 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 16.88 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The rising demand for small bone joint replacement surgeries, driven by an increasing elderly population and the incidence of orthopedic ailments, is a major factor contributing to the market's revenue growth. The prevalence of osteoporosis and arthritis is also on the rise, leading to increased demand for small bone joint devices used to treat conditions like trigger fingers, Dupuytren's contracture, and carpal tunnel syndrome.

The trend towards minimally invasive procedures is also driving the need for small bone joint devices, as they provide several benefits such as shorter hospital stays, less post-operative discomfort, and quicker recovery times. Additionally, technological advancements in small bone joint devices, such as 3D printing, are also driving market revenue growth.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6415

The availability of attractive reimbursement policies for minor bone joint replacement procedures in many countries is also a contributing factor. However, the high cost of supplies and procedures is a significant constraint, preventing some patients from receiving necessary care. The potential risks associated with small bone joint surgical operations, such as infection, nerve injury, and implant failure, are also a limiting factor, as are the shortage of qualified surgeons with the necessary expertise to conduct minor bone joint surgeries. Additionally, ethical concerns surrounding the use of animal models for testing and research may impact how people perceive minor bone joint surgery. Finally, regulatory environments may differ between countries, making it difficult for businesses to enter new markets and restrict the rate of innovation.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global small joint replacement market is categorized based on product type and application outlook. In terms of product type outlook, the market is segmented into wrist devices, elbow devices, shoulder devices, and other small joint devices. Among these, the shoulder devices segment is expected to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of shoulder injuries and disorders, along with the growing adoption of shoulder replacement surgeries worldwide.

On the basis of application outlook, the small joint replacement market is segmented into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market revenue during the forecast period, owing to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and skilled professionals. The increasing adoption of joint replacement surgeries in developing countries is also expected to drive the growth of the hospitals segment in the coming years.

Overall, the global small joint replacement market is highly competitive, with a number of large and medium-sized players operating in the market. Major companies are deploying various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and DJO Global Inc., among others.

Strategic Development:

Stryker Corporation announced on June 28, 2021, that it had acquired Gauss Surgical Inc., a company that created an AI-powered platform for real-time monitoring of blood loss during surgery. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. acquired Tissue Repair Company, a collagen-based meniscus implant developer, on August 25, 2020.

In 2019, Smith & Nephew plc purchased Atracsys Sarl, a Swiss-based firm specializing in optical tracking tech for surgery. The acquisition aimed to expand the company's digital surgery capabilities. In the same year, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. acquired RespondWell, a US-based firm that provides digital health solutions for post-operative rehab.

In 2018, DJO Global Inc. acquired LiteCure LLC, a US-based manufacturer of medical laser therapy equipment, to expand its product offerings in the orthopedic rehab market. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. launched the Trumatch Graft Cage system, a bone graft solution for foot and ankle surgeries, in 2021. Stryker Corporation introduced the T2 Alpha Nailing System, a device for treating long bone fractures, in the same year.

In 2020, Smith & Nephew plc launched its Real Intelligence brand of products, which features various digital tools for surgical planning and execution. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. launched the Persona Revision Knee System, which features a personalized approach to implant selection and placement, in the same year. Wright Medical Group N.V. launched its PROstep Minimally Invasive Surgery System for foot and ankle surgeries, featuring a minimally invasive approach and a modular design for flexibility.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/small-bone-joint-devices-market

Competitive Landscape:

The global small bone joint devices market is a highly competitive industry with several major players vying for a large share of the market revenue. These major players are implementing a variety of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, entering into strategic agreements and contracts, as well as developing and testing new and more effective products. Some of the major companies operating in the global small bone joint devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DJO Global Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex, Inc., Acumed LLC, Össur hf., and Medartis Holding AG.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. is a global medical devices and pharmaceuticals company that offers innovative products and services for the healthcare industry. Stryker Corporation is a leading medical technology company that designs, develops, and markets implants, surgical equipment, and medical devices. Smith & Nephew plc is a multinational medical equipment manufacturing company that provides a range of orthopedic reconstruction products, wound management solutions, and sports medicine products. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, providing a range of solutions for patients suffering from orthopedic injuries and disorders.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6415

DJO Global Inc. is a leading medical device company that develops and markets innovative products for the orthopedic, surgical, and rehabilitation markets. Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company that specializes in providing solutions for the extremities and biologics markets. Arthrex, Inc. is a leading provider of orthopedic medical devices and surgical products, while Acumed LLC is a company that provides innovative solutions for the orthopedic trauma market. Össur hf. is a global leader in non-invasive orthopedics, offering innovative prosthetics, braces, and supports, while Medartis Holding AG provides surgical solutions for the treatment of bone fractures and osteotomies.

Browse More Reports:

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market

HCIT Consulting Services Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hcit-consulting-services-market

Disposable Nursing Pad Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-nursing-pad-market

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrile-medical-gloves-market

Dental Gypsum Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-gypsum-market