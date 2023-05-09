High-Level Disinfection Services Market Size Hit $45 Billion by 2032, Rising Prevalence of HAIs | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global high-level disinfection services market was USD 23.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 45 Billion in 2032, and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global High-Level Disinfection Services Market was valued at USD 23.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.3% to reach USD 45 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) and the rising demand for effective and efficient disinfection solutions to reduce the spread of infections in healthcare settings.

The importance of high-level disinfection services is increasing due to the rising awareness among healthcare professionals about the significance of sterilization and disinfection procedures. Healthcare institutions all around the world require these services more than ever to maintain the safety of their patients. In addition, the need for high-level disinfection services is increasing because of the rising incidence of HAIs, flu, and tuberculosis.

Compliance with regulatory norms and rules is also a significant factor driving the need for high-level disinfection services. Governments and regulatory agencies worldwide are mandating strict requirements for cleaning and sterilization of medical equipment to ensure the safety of patients. As a result, high-level disinfection services are in high demand in healthcare facilities.

The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgical techniques and the use of sophisticated medical devices is expected to further drive the revenue growth of the market. The need for high-level disinfection services is increasing due to the requirement for specialist tools and knowledge for sterilization and disinfection procedures.

Furthermore, the rising use of cutting-edge technologies such as ultraviolet light and hydrogen peroxide vapor systems for high-level disinfection is expected to drive market revenue growth. These technologies provide a more effective and efficient means of disinfection than older approaches. However, the availability of alternate disinfectants and the high costs associated with practically sanitizing and disinfecting a larger area could restrain market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

The high-level disinfection services market can be segmented based on service type and end-use outlook.

In terms of service type, there are two categories: in-house and outsourced. In-house high-level disinfection services refer to the sterilization and disinfection procedures carried out by healthcare institutions themselves, while outsourced services are provided by third-party service providers. Both options have their advantages and disadvantages, and the choice between the two depends on the specific needs and resources of the healthcare facility.

The end-use outlook of the market can also be segmented into four categories: hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. Hospitals are the primary end-users of high-level disinfection services, as they have a high patient volume and require strict adherence to sterilization and disinfection procedures. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are also a significant end-user of these services, as they perform a large number of surgeries on an outpatient basis.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies require high-level disinfection services for the sterilization and disinfection of their facilities and equipment, particularly in research and development laboratories. Other end-users of high-level disinfection services include long-term care facilities, diagnostic laboratories, and academic research institutes.

In conclusion, the high-level disinfection services market is segmented based on service type and end-use outlook. Healthcare facilities can choose between in-house and outsourced services, and end-users include hospitals, ASCs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The demand for high-level disinfection services is increasing due to the rising incidence of HAIs and the need for compliance with regulatory norms and rules. Cutting-edge technologies such as ultraviolet light and hydrogen peroxide vapor systems are expected to drive market revenue growth, but the availability of alternate disinfectants and the high costs associated with practically sanitizing and disinfecting a larger area could restrain market revenue growth.

Strategic development:

• In recent years, there have been several notable acquisitions and launches in the high-level disinfection services market. One such acquisition was announced by STERIS Corporation in November 2021, which acquired Cantel Medical Corporation for a total of USD4.6 billion. Cantel Medical Corporation is a leading provider of infection prevention products and services, and this strategic acquisition will allow STERIS to enhance its portfolio of high-level disinfection solutions and further strengthen its position in the global healthcare industry.

• Another significant launch in the market was made by Ecolab in May 2021, when it announced the release of its new antimicrobial gel, Alcohol-Based Hand Rub (ABHR). This innovative product is designed to kill 99.99% of germs on hands in just 15 seconds, making it an effective solution for hand hygiene in healthcare facilities. The launch of this product will help Ecolab to enhance its range of high-level disinfection solutions and meet the growing demand for effective hand hygiene products.

• In 2019, 3M made a strategic acquisition of Acelity, a leading provider of advanced wound care and regenerative medicine solutions, for a total of USD6.7 billion. This acquisition enabled 3M to enhance its range of high-level disinfection solutions and strengthen its position in the global healthcare industry.

• These acquisitions and launches highlight the growing demand for high-level disinfection solutions in the healthcare industry, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As healthcare facilities strive to maintain a safe and sterile environment, the need for effective disinfection solutions will only continue to grow. Companies such as STERIS, Ecolab, and 3M are well-positioned to meet this demand and drive innovation in the high-level disinfection services market.

Competitive Landscape:

The high-level disinfection services market is highly competitive, with several major players vying for market share. Companies such as STERIS Corporation, Ecolab, 3M, and Advanced Sterilization Products are some of the prominent players operating in this market. In order to maintain their position in the market, these companies are leveraging various strategies.

One strategy being used by these companies is mergers and acquisitions. For example, STERIS Corporation recently acquired Cantel Medical Corporation, while 3M acquired Acelity. These strategic acquisitions allow companies to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their position in the market.

In addition to mergers and acquisitions, companies are also forming strategic agreements and contracts to enhance their offerings. For instance, Ecolab has formed several strategic partnerships with healthcare providers to provide high-level disinfection services.

Another key strategy is developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Companies are investing in research and development to create innovative and efficient disinfection solutions. For example, Ecolab recently launched its Alcohol-Based Hand Rub (ABHR), which is designed to kill 99.99% of germs on hands in just 15 seconds.

Finally, companies are also expanding their geographical reach by entering new markets and regions. This enables them to tap into new customer bases and increase their revenue streams. Overall, these strategies are helping major players in the high-level disinfection services market maintain their position and drive growth.

