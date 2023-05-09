Radiation Oncology Market to Reach USD 7.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Cancer Treatments

Reports And Data

The global radiation oncology market size was USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global radiation oncology market had a value of USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for non-invasive cancer treatments, growing incidence of cancer cases, and advancements in radiation therapy technology are contributing to the growth of market revenue. In radiation oncology, high-energy radiation is utilized to destroy cancer cells and reduce tumor size. With the rising prevalence of cancer, particularly among the elderly population, the demand for radiation therapy is expected to increase. The expansion of cancer treatment facilities and the growing adoption of radiation therapy are further fueling the market's revenue growth.

Technological advancements in radiation therapy, including the development of Intensity-Modulated Radiation Treatment (IMRT) and Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), are also driving the market's revenue growth. These advancements have improved the precision of radiation therapy and reduced its side effects, making it a more effective and comfortable treatment option for cancer patients. Additionally, the market's revenue growth is being propelled by the rising demand for minimally invasive cancer therapies, which offer less invasive treatment options for patients.

As the global radiation oncology market continues to expand, it presents significant opportunities for medical professionals, researchers, and industry players to further enhance treatment options and improve patient outcomes.

Segments Covered in the Report

The radiation oncology market can be segmented into three treatment types: external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy, and systemic radiation therapy. External beam radiation therapy is a commonly used technique that delivers radiation from outside the body, targeting the cancer cells. Internal radiation therapy involves placing radioactive sources directly into or near the tumor. Systemic radiation therapy uses radioactive substances that circulate throughout the body to target cancer cells.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032): The market can be further segmented based on the application of radiation therapy. The major applications include prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer, and other cancers. Prostate cancer and breast cancer are among the most common cancer types where radiation therapy is utilized as a treatment option. Lung cancer and brain cancer are also significant applications for radiation oncology. Additionally, the market encompasses the treatment of various other types of cancers.

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032): The radiation oncology market serves different end-users, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals are the primary end-users of radiation therapy, as they have the necessary infrastructure and expertise to deliver comprehensive cancer care. Ambulatory surgical centers also play a role in providing radiation therapy services in a more outpatient setting. Other healthcare facilities may include specialized cancer treatment centers and clinics.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032): Geographically, the radiation oncology market is analyzed across several regions. In North America, the United States, Canada, and Mexico are prominent contributors to market revenue. Europe, including countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and BENELUX, represents a significant market for radiation oncology. The Asia-Pacific region, comprising China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other countries, is witnessing substantial growth in the market. Latin America, led by Brazil, and the Middle East & Africa region, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, and other countries, also contribute to the market's overall revenue.

These segmented insights provide a comprehensive understanding of the radiation oncology market, its treatment types, applications, end-users, and regional dynamics.

Strategic development:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. introduced its Ethos™ therapy system, an adaptive treatment system for cancer patients, in 2021. Ethos™ system is integrated with advanced imaging and treatment technologies to provide personalized radiation therapy that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) for cancer patients. Elekta AB also launched its Elekta Harmony system in 2020, which provides high-quality treatment options for cancer patients through the integration of advanced imaging and treatment technologies, providing precise radiation therapy for patients. The CyberKnife® M6™ system was launched by Accuray Incorporated in the same year, offering robotic stereotactic radiosurgery for cancer patients.

In 2019, the acquisition of BARDY Diagnostics, Inc. by C. R. Bard, Inc. aimed to expand the company's product offerings in the cardiac monitoring market. IBA Worldwide also acquired WISE Srl in the same year, which develops and manufactures innovative cancer treatment technologies, with an aim to expand their product offerings in the radiation oncology market.

Brainlab AG expanded its product offerings in the patient-reported outcomes market through the acquisition of VisionTree Software, Inc. in 2018. Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. introduced its proton therapy system for cancer patients, the MEVION S250i

Competitive Landscape:

In the competitive landscape of the radiation oncology market, several key players are leading the way with their innovative technologies and strategic developments. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. is one of the prominent players, having launched the Ethos™ therapy system in 2021. This AI-powered adaptive treatment system integrates advanced imaging and treatment technologies to provide personalized radiation therapy for cancer patients.

Elekta AB is another major player that introduced the Elekta Harmony system in 2020. This system offers high-quality treatment options by integrating advanced imaging and treatment technologies, ensuring precise radiation therapy for cancer patients. Accuray Incorporated also made a significant impact with its CyberKnife® M6™ system, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery system that provides precise and personalized radiation therapy.

R. Bard, Inc. expanded its product offerings in the cardiac monitoring market through the acquisition of BARDY Diagnostics, Inc. in 2019. IBA Worldwide, on the other hand, aimed to enhance its radiation oncology product portfolio by acquiring WISE Srl, a company specializing in innovative cancer treatment technologies.

Brainlab AG's acquisition of VisionTree Software, Inc. in 2018 allowed them to expand their product offerings in the patient-reported outcomes market. Additionally, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. launched the MEVION S250i™ system in 2017, a proton therapy system that provides precise radiation therapy.

Other notable players in the competitive landscape include Hitachi, Ltd., RaySearch Laboratories AB, and ViewRay Technologies, Inc., each contributing to the advancements and growth of radiation oncology through their innovative technologies and solutions. As the market continues to evolve, these players will play a crucial role in shaping the future of radiation therapy and improving patient outcomes.

In conclusion, the global radiation oncology market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

