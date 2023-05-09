Growing demand for prosthetic limbs propels global prosthetic liners market to reach USD 363.85 million by 2032

Reports And Data

The global prosthetic liners market size was USD 299.34 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 363.85 million in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Prosthetic Liners Market was valued at USD 299.34 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 363.85 million in 2032, with a projected revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The growth in demand for prosthetic limbs due to various health conditions such as diabetes, vascular disease, and bone cancer leading to amputations is a key driver of market revenue growth. The adoption of prosthetic liners is increasing due to their benefits such as better fit, higher comfort, and reduced skin irritation, which are also contributing to market revenue growth.

The global elderly population growth is another factor fueling the demand for prosthetic liners as this population is more susceptible to diseases that may require amputations. Additionally, advancements in prosthetic liner technology, such as liners made of silicone-based materials that provide superior cushioning and skin irritation protection, are also contributing to market revenue growth.

The need for 3D printing technology is driving the demand for customized and comfortable prosthetic liners. Customized liners with improved patient comfort and better fit are becoming more popular. The incorporation of sensors and smart materials in prosthetic liners is also driving market revenue by increasing prosthetic limb functionality and movement. The sports industry is also contributing to the demand for prosthetic liners, especially with the increasing number of athletes with amputations participating in sports like running, swimming, and cycling. Athletes can perform better due to the improved fit and functionality of prosthetic liners. The availability of reimbursement policies and increased patient awareness of the benefits of prosthetic liners are also contributing to market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global prosthetic liner market is segmented into type outlook and end-use outlook. The type outlook is further divided into silicone liners, polyurethane liners, and others. The silicone liners segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, owing to its higher durability, flexibility, and skin-friendly properties. The polyurethane liners segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to its shock-absorbing capacity and ability to conform to the residual limb's shape.

The end-use outlook is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and rehabilitation centers. The hospital segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing number of amputations and related surgeries being performed in hospitals, coupled with advancements in healthcare facilities. The clinic segment is also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for outpatient facilities and personalized care.

The global prosthetic liner market is highly competitive, with several large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Some major companies included in the global prosthetic liner market report are Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Össur hf, ALPS South LLC, WillowWood Global LLC, Fillauer LLC, ST&G Corporation, Blatchford Group, TRS Inc., College Park Industries, and PROTEOR.

Strategic Development:

In 2021, Ossur made an acquisition of Gibaud Group, a French manufacturer of orthopedic solutions, to expand their product offerings in the orthopedic solutions market and strengthen their position in Europe.

Ottobock acquired Freedom Innovations, a U.S.-based manufacturer of prosthetic feet, ankles, and liners, in 2021 to expand their product portfolio in the prosthetic liners market and strengthen their position in the U.S.

Blatchford Group acquired Endolite India, a prosthetic foot manufacturer based in India, in 2020 to expand their presence in the Indian market and strengthen their product offerings in the prosthetic liners market.

In 2020, Ossur launched Pro-Flex, a new line of silicone liners designed to provide improved comfort and range of motion for amputees. These liners are available in various sizes and styles to fit different amputee needs.

WillowWood introduced LimbLogic MVS, a new liner in 2020 that improves the fit and comfort of prosthetic limbs with its unique vacuum suspension system, providing secure attachment and improved proprioception.

In 2021, Ottobock released 3R69, a new silicone liner featuring a new silicone material that offers improved comfort and flexibility. This liner is available in different sizes and styles to fit various amputee needs.

Ossur launched Unity, a new silicone liner in 2020 that provides improved comfort and flexibility. This liner is available in various sizes and styles to fit different amputee needs.

Wright Medical Group released Invision, a new silicone liner in 2020 featuring a new silicone material that offers improved comfort and flexibility. This liner is available in different sizes and styles to fit various amputee needs.

Competitive Landscape:

The global prosthetic liners market is highly competitive, with several large and small players accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. These players are actively involved in various strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product innovations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

One of the key players in the market is Ottobock, a German-based company that offers a wide range of prosthetic liners for lower limb amputees. The company's products are designed to provide comfort, stability, and durability to the users. Another major player is Ossur, an Icelandic company that offers a range of silicone and polyurethane liners for above and below-knee amputees. The company's liners are designed to improve comfort and mobility for users.

Wright Medical Group, a US-based company, is also a significant player in the market. The company offers a range of prosthetic liners for both upper and lower limb amputees, with a focus on providing innovative and technologically advanced products. Blatchford Group, a UK-based company, specializes in lower limb prosthetic liners that are designed to provide maximum comfort and stability.

Other major players in the market include WillowWood, Ohio Willow Wood Company, College Park Industries, Streifeneder USA, Fillauer LLC, and Freedom Innovations. These companies offer a range of prosthetic liners and are focused on expanding their product portfolios through collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions.

