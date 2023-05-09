Rising Prevalence of Pet Obesity Drives Growth in the Global Market, Projected to Reach USD 2.09 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global pet obesity management market size was USD 1.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.09 billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet obesity management market was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.09 billion by 2032, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily attributed to several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of pet obesity, rising awareness about pet health and wellness, and the growing demand for pet food and supplements.

Pet obesity poses a significant health concern as it can lead to various ailments such as diabetes, heart disease, and joint pain in pets. According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), around 60% of cats and 56% of dogs in the United States were classified as overweight or obese in 2020. This escalating prevalence of pet obesity has resulted in a heightened emphasis on pet health and wellness, prompting pet owners to actively seek solutions to manage their pets' weight and enhance their overall well-being.

Furthermore, the market is fueled by the rising awareness among pet owners regarding the importance of maintaining optimal pet health. Pet owners are becoming increasingly conscious of the negative impacts of obesity on their pets' quality of life and are actively seeking strategies to address this issue. This growing awareness has led to an increased demand for products and services related to pet obesity management.

The increasing demand for pet food and supplements is also contributing to the market's growth. Pet owners are progressively opting for specialized pet food formulations and supplements that are specifically designed to support weight management and promote overall pet health. This surge in demand has prompted manufacturers to develop a wide range of products tailored to pet obesity management.

In conclusion, the global market for pet obesity management is expected to experience significant growth due to the rising prevalence of pet obesity, growing awareness about pet health and wellness, and the increasing demand for pet food and supplements. Pet owners' focus on managing their pets' weight and improving their overall health presents lucrative opportunities for market players operating in this sector.

Segments Covered in the Report

The pet obesity management market can be analyzed based on three key segments: pet type outlook, product type outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of pet type outlook, the market focuses on dogs, cats, and other pets. Dogs and cats are the most commonly owned pets worldwide, and their health and well-being are of great importance to pet owners. Other pets include various species such as birds, rabbits, and small mammals, which also require attention to weight management.

The market also considers the product types available for pet obesity management. These include weight loss diets, supplements, and drugs. Weight loss diets are specially formulated pet food products designed to provide balanced nutrition while supporting weight reduction. Supplements offer additional support in the form of vitamins, minerals, and herbal ingredients to aid in weight management. Drugs may be prescribed in certain cases to address underlying health conditions contributing to pet obesity.

From a regional perspective, the market is analyzed across different geographic areas. In North America, the market includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The region demonstrates a high level of pet ownership and a growing concern for pet health, making it a significant market for pet obesity management. Europe comprises countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and BENELUX. These countries have a well-established pet industry and a growing focus on pet health and wellness. The Asia-Pacific region, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other APAC countries, showcases a rising trend of pet ownership and increasing awareness of pet health concerns, driving the demand for obesity management products. Latin America, with Brazil and other LATAM countries, is witnessing a growing pet population and an increasing emphasis on pet health. The Middle East & Africa region, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, and other MEA countries, is also experiencing a rise in pet ownership and a growing awareness of pet health issues.

Overall, the pet obesity management market can be segmented based on pet types (dogs, cats, others), product types (weight loss diets, supplements, drugs), and regional outlook (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). Analyzing these segments provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's dynamics, consumer preferences, and regional factors influencing the demand for pet obesity management products.

Strategic development:

In 2021, Nestlé Purina PetCare entered into a partnership with the University of Missouri to develop an innovative weight management program for dogs. This collaborative effort incorporates technology to monitor and regulate dogs' food intake, promoting effective weight management and overall health.

Hill's Pet Nutrition, in 2020, introduced a new range of pet food products known as Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility. This specialized line of pet food is specifically designed to address the needs of overweight and obese pets, providing them with balanced nutrition while supporting joint health.

Mars, Inc. made a significant move in 2020 by acquiring a majority stake in AniCura, a leading provider of veterinary telemedicine services. This strategic acquisition enables Mars, Inc. to expand its pet care offerings and deliver more personalized and convenient care solutions for pets.

Royal Canin, in 2019, launched Royal Canin Satiety Weight Management, a tailored line of pet food products that aid in weight loss and help overweight and obese pets maintain muscle mass, ensuring their overall well-being.

Wellness Pet Food responded to the market's needs in 2021 by introducing Wellness CORE Digestive Health, a specialized range of pet food products aimed at supporting digestive health in overweight and obese pets.

Nutro Products Inc., in 2020, introduced Nutro Ultra Weight Management, a line of pet food products specifically formulated to help overweight and obese pets shed excess weight while maintaining a healthy immune system.

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd. recognized the importance of weight management in pets and launched Blue Buffalo Life Protection Healthy Weight in 2020. This line of pet food products is carefully crafted to assist overweight and obese pets in their weight loss journey while promoting a healthy immune system.

In 2019, Merrick Pet Care unveiled Merrick Grain-Free Healthy Weight, a series of pet food products designed to support weight loss in overweight and obese pets while preserving their muscle mass, ensuring their overall vitality.

These strategic developments by key players in the pet food industry highlight their commitment to addressing the growing concerns of pet obesity and offering effective solutions to improve the health and well-being of pets.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape in the pet food industry is characterized by the presence of several key players striving to meet the evolving demands of pet owners. Prominent companies in this sector include Hill's Pet Nutrition, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Royal Canin, Mars, Inc., Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd., Nutro Products Inc., Wellness Pet Food, Merrick Pet Care, Champion Petfoods, and The J.M. Smucker Company.

Hill's Pet Nutrition is known for its commitment to pet health and nutrition. The company offers a wide range of pet food products, including specialized formulas for weight management and joint health, catering to the needs of overweight and obese pets.

Nestlé Purina PetCare, a subsidiary of Nestlé, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of pets through its innovative pet food solutions. The company collaborates with research institutions and experts to develop programs that address pet obesity and promote overall well-being.

Royal Canin, renowned for its scientific approach to pet nutrition, provides tailored pet food products to support weight management and muscle maintenance in overweight and obese pets. The company's offerings are designed to meet the specific nutritional needs of pets based on their breed, size, and age.

Mars, Inc., a global leader in the pet care industry, has a diversified portfolio of brands and services. The company focuses on expanding its pet care offerings and has made strategic acquisitions in the veterinary telemedicine sector to provide personalized care solutions.

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd. is committed to producing high-quality pet food products made from natural ingredients. The company's range includes formulations specifically formulated to assist overweight and obese pets in achieving a healthy weight.

Nutro Products Inc. offers a comprehensive line of pet food products, including those targeted at weight management. Its formulations prioritize weight loss while supporting immune system health in pets.

Wellness Pet Food emphasizes holistic pet wellness and provides specialized products such as those promoting digestive health in overweight and obese pets.

Merrick Pet Care focuses on grain-free formulations to address weight management in pets while maintaining muscle mass. The company's products are designed to support the overall vitality of overweight and obese pets.

Champion Petfoods and The J.M. Smucker Company are also significant players in the competitive landscape, with their respective offerings in the pet food market.

These companies continuously innovate and develop new products to address the increasing demand for pet food solutions that support weight management and promote the overall health and well-being of pets. Their competition drives the industry forward, benefiting pet owners and their beloved companions.

In conclusion, the global pet obesity management market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

