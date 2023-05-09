Global Medical Spa Market to Reach USD 58.96 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 14.5% In Forecast Period

Reports And Data

The global medical spa market size was USD 17.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 58.96 billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Medical Spa Market is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032. The market's growth is primarily driven by various factors such as increasing disposable income, rising awareness among people about non-invasive cosmetic procedures, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Additionally, the market is propelled by the rising trend of medical tourism, the prevalence of skin disorders, and the preference for a healthy lifestyle.

The medical spa market offers a range of services that cater to the growing demand for medical-grade skincare treatments, cosmetic injectables, body contouring, and laser hair removal. The combination of medical and spa services is a key differentiator that sets medical spas apart from traditional spas.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6391

The market is also driven by the rising demand for anti-aging treatments and procedures like Botox and dermal fillers, which offer long-lasting results with minimal downtime. Furthermore, the rise in medical tourism and the availability of high-quality services at lower costs in countries like Thailand, India, and Brazil are driving the market's growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, leading to a rise in demand for wellness and spa services. As a result, medical spas are becoming popular as they provide relaxation and services that promote wellness.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global medical aesthetics market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period of 2019-2032. The market is segmented based on service type and end-user outlook. The service type outlook includes facial treatment, body shaping & contouring, injectables, hair removal, and others. The end-user outlook includes men and women. Facial treatment is one of the significant segments of the global medical aesthetics market. It includes various non-invasive procedures such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and laser skin resurfacing. These procedures help to enhance the appearance of the face and reduce the signs of aging.

Body shaping and contouring is another segment of the market that is gaining traction. It includes non-invasive procedures such as radiofrequency and ultrasound to reduce fat and improve body contouring. The growing demand for body shaping and contouring is due to an increase in obesity rates globally. Injectables are also a significant segment of the market, including dermal fillers and botulinum toxin injections. These injectables are used to reduce the signs of aging and improve facial appearance. Hair removal is another segment of the market that is growing due to an increase in demand for permanent hair removal solutions. Laser hair removal is one of the most popular procedures in this segment.

The end-user outlook for the global medical aesthetics market includes both men and women. Women are the major end-users of medical aesthetics products and services. However, men are also increasingly becoming interested in these services, particularly injectables and body shaping and contouring. In conclusion, the global medical aesthetics market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures. The market is segmented based on service type and end-user outlook, with facial treatment, body shaping and contouring, injectables, and hair removal being significant segments. Women are the major end-users of medical aesthetics products and services, but men are also increasingly becoming interested in these services.

Strategic Development:

Lumenis Ltd., a prominent player in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, expanded its global reach in the medical aesthetic market by acquiring South Korean company, HB Healthcare, in 2021. Similarly, in 2020, Syneron Candela partnered with Merz Pharma Group to enhance its global presence in the medical aesthetic market.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. acquired the global rights to Restylane from Galderma S.A. in 2020, aiming to broaden its product portfolio in the medical aesthetics market. Allergan plc acquired Bonti, a biotech company focused on neurotoxin programs, in 2019, to expand its product line. In 2018, Cynosure, LLC acquired Ellipse, a Denmark-based provider of medical aesthetic devices, to expand its global footprint.

Several companies launched new products in the medical aesthetics market in recent years. In 2021, Allergan launched JUVÉDERM VOLUX, an HA dermal filler that adds volume to the chin and jawline. Bausch Health Companies Inc. introduced a new line of HA dermal fillers called REVANESSE® in 2020, designed to address aging signs. Galderma S.A. launched Restylane Kysse, an injectable filler that enhances lip volume for a natural-looking lip enhancement.

Lumenis Ltd. released NuEra Tight in 2020, a non-invasive skin tightening treatment that uses radiofrequency technology. Finally, Venus Concept introduced Venus Bliss in 2020, a body contouring and skin-tightening device that uses a combination of radiofrequency and magnetic pulse technology to reduce fat and tighten skin in different body areas.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-spa-market

Competitive Landscape:

The global medical spa market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry. These companies are focused on strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and remain competitive. They are also investing heavily in research and development to introduce more effective products and services. Some of the major players in the global medical spa market include Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Lumenis Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Syneron Candela, Cynosure, LLC, Lutronic Corporation, Cutera, Inc., and Venus Concept.

Allergan plc is a leading player in the medical spa market, offering a range of products and services to help customers achieve their desired appearance. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is another significant player, offering medical aesthetic solutions through its Salix Pharmaceuticals and Ortho Dermatologics businesses. Galderma S.A. is a Swiss-based company that specializes in developing medical aesthetic solutions and products. Abbott Laboratories offers a range of skincare and medical aesthetic products under its subsidiary, Allergan Aesthetics. Lumenis Ltd. is a global leader in medical aesthetic and surgical devices, offering advanced solutions for skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and more.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6391

In conclusion, the global medical spa market is highly competitive, with several large and medium-sized players vying for market share. These companies are deploying various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product development, to stay ahead of the competition. Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Galderma S.A. are among the leading players in the market, offering innovative solutions to help customers achieve their desired appearance.

Browse More Reports:

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biomedical-refrigerators-and-freezers-market

HCIT Consulting Services Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hcit-consulting-services-market

Disposable Nursing Pad Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-nursing-pad-market

Nitrile Medical Gloves Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrile-medical-gloves-market

Dental Gypsum Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-gypsum-market