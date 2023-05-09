Gracing Afrobeats and Amapiano with their Striking NewMusic–Brian 3rill and Lyio Drop Much-Awaited Record ‘Greatness II’

BRIAN 3RILL / LYIO

A follow-up to their well-received and captivating first record, Brian 3rill and Lyio are hoping to change the musical landscape with fervor and creativity

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Trillest Records and Scarymusic Inc. are elevating audiences once again with their enriching and resonant musical compositions. With enlivening and riveting World music compositions, the Afrobeats and Amapiano aficionados are now presenting audiences with their new project, “Greatness II.”An unparalleled rhythmic experience, “Greatness II” features the brilliance of up-and-coming, prolific talents Brian 3rill and Lyio. Spinning rich and electrifying rhythms, the dynamic duo is bound to inspire and magnetize listeners with their effortless musical skills.Channeling a unique and immersive sound, Brian 3rill and Lyio are hoping to stun audiences with their impactful and stirring music. “Greatness II” marks more than just another music release, rather, it is a culmination of their artistic endeavors and an emblem of the refreshing energy which the duo brings to the music industry.“Greatness II” is a solid extention of a previous project which they released in 2021 titled “Greatness”- a record that displayed Brian 3rill and Lyio’s unmatched talents and collaborative spirit. Slated to release on 28th April 2023, the project features 8 tracks- each emotion-fueled, layered, and stunning.Expressing their inventiveness and unmatched energy, Brian 3rill and Lyio plan to continue making good music that is not only entertaining but also impactful in the long run. They hope to keep evolving and changing their styles, effectively growing, and improving as musicians and human beings.Stream Brian 3rill and Lyio’s exciting and highly anticipated new project “Greatness II” on their official music streaming platforms! Follow the artists on social media for updates on new music and reach out through email for interviews, reviews, and/or collaboration opportunities.###ABOUTTwo creative giants, Brian 3rill and Lyio are thrilled to announce the release of their latest music project titled “Greatness II” – a bold and exciting continuation of their previous project. This collaborative album straddles genres of Afro-fusion and Amapiano, showcasing the unique talents of each artist and their ability to seamlessly blend different styles of music.The 8-tracks project features up-and-coming, talented artists such as Omely Diz and Mxrss who featured on the singles ‘Falling’ and ‘Radar’. Their collective talents have come together to create a unique sound that is both timeless and contemporary and emblematic of the kind of musical career that both artists want to build for themselves. Each artist brings with themselves a unique perspective to the project, producing a final result that they are proud of.“Greatness II” is now available for purchase on all music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. The album is a must-listen for music enthusiasts who appreciate the beauty of collaboration and the power of music to connect people from different backgrounds and cultures.LINKSFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069170345858 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/official3rill/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/official3rill YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0YTSpxCLY3EbCJ4guO3_0A Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/68EyZdy4dUMSKf0A1jO3TF?si=xXBYXBb7RuaUXqXKFWkZug&nd=1

Lyio & Brian 3rill - Joromi (Official Video)