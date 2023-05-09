The Ironman of M&A: Whitney Lynn Takes Charge at both XRP Healthcare Africa & The Burnratty Investment Group

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the remarkable Whitney Lynn: a true force to be reckoned with. The retired 1st Lieutenant of the US Army Medical Service Corps has been appointed as Chairman for XRP Healthcare & The Burnratty Investment Group and will be the focal lead for Mergers & Acquisitions on the African continent. With over 45 years of experience in M&A, business development, start-ups, investment, and leadership across multiple industries, Whitney has truly proven to be a seasoned and accomplished professional.

As Vice President of Software Mergers and Acquisitions at Corum Group Ltd, Whitney was part of a team that created over 10 billion USD in wealth and conducted over 400 M&A transactions in more than 13 countries during the past 35 years.

One of Whitney's most significant achievements was executing a strategic plan to gain profitability as the Interim President and CEO of the 300 million USD Borland International. He downsized headcount and implemented aggressive cost-saving initiatives while also revamping the marketing strategy. He completed the successful acquisition of Open Environment Corporation, where he was the Fractional Chief Operating Officer, and drove the successful integration of OEC employees and subsidiaries with new leadership and culture worldwide.

Whitney also served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Colorbus, Inc., where he led the worldwide consolidation, integration, and restructuring of the combined companies, with impressive results. He significantly improved quality, on-time delivery, and customer satisfaction by reducing expenses and headcount to maximize efficiency and revenue contribution per employee.

Whitney's entrepreneurial spirit knows no bounds. With a keen eye for business opportunities, he purchased not just one, but two high-end bike shops in Kona, Hawaii and San Diego, CA. By expertly managing operations, budgeting, and inventory, Whitney successfully increased sales and margins for both shops. With such a diverse and extensive portfolio, Whitney has provided strategic transactional assistance and guidance to help companies grow and achieve their goals.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, Whitney holds a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and General Business and has achieved measurable results across global operations in multiple industries. A seven-time Ironman Triathlon finisher, completing a grueling 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike, and 26.2-mile run, Whitney's determination and focus have served him well in his personal and professional life.

But Whitney's success isn't just limited to his own ventures. He's also a valuable mentor and advisor to aspiring entrepreneurs through his involvement in prestigious groups like Eliances' Newchip Accelerator. With his wealth of experience and expertise, Whitney guides start-ups towards acquiring investors and creating effective product launch strategies.

Whitney's business acumen and leadership have made him an absolute powerhouse. He's a true trailblazer who never settles for mediocrity making him the perfect fit for the role of Chairman of The Burnratty Investment Group and XRP Healthcare.

The newly appointed Chairman commented "I am humbled and honored to be part of such a dynamic team who are focused and extremely passionate to improve private healthcare on the African continent through M&A. One of the first things I look for in a company is an impressive and experienced team - XRP Healthcare and The Burnratty Investment Group certainly tick this box. I am committed to helping achieve the milestones set using my wealth of knowledge in this very specialized sector."

XRP Healthcare founder Kain Roomes stated: "It is an absolute pleasure to have Whitney Lynn join us on this journey - his expertise in this field positions us perfectly to grow exponentially and consolidate the highly fragmented multi-billion-dollar African Healthcare sector. With Whitney coming on board, it brings the team's combined experience to 200+ years. We are looking forward to a thrilling journey ahead, and there is nobody more poised and ready to do so than XRP Healthcare Africa and The Burnratty Investment Group."

The PFED at The Burnratty Investment Group, Mukisa Joshua William, regarding Whitney's acceptance to join the board has this to say: "Whitney Lynn's appointment as Chairman of the Board at The Burnratty Investment Group is a felicitous juncture for the organization, as his formidable expertise as 1st lieutenant of the law and M&A executive, combined with his excellent communication skills, acute critical thinking abilities, and aptitude for making deals, will undoubtedly enhance the company's strategic decision-making processes and drive its growth and success. His unflinching determination and penchant for surmounting challenges will surely imbue the board with a renewed vigor and galvanize it towards achieving its objective with alacrity."

Whitney Lynn is a certified veteran in the world of M&A committed to delivering impressive results. With Whitney at the helm the partnership between The Burnratty Investment Group and XRP Healthcare Africa, which is a subsidiary of XRP Healthcare, will continue to expand and achieve measurable results in pursuit of its ambitions for the African continent.

