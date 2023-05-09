Aker Horizons and VNG sign letter of intent to supply green ammonia from Norway to Germany

FORNEBU, Norway, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA AKH, a developer of green energy and industry, has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the German gas group VNG to supply green ammonia from Narvik, Northern Norway.

VNG intends to procure up to 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year from Aker Horizons' large-scale green industrial hub under development in Narvik as of 2028. The green ammonia will be shipped from Narvik to terminals in Germany, where VNG will distribute it further as ammonia or hydrogen to its customers, who will use it to decarbonize their operations. The LOI is a first step towards a firm supply agreement between the parties and could be expanded to further areas of collaboration.

The agreement was signed in Berlin during a visit by Norway's Minister of Trade, Industry and Fisheries Jan Christian Vestre to German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. The partnership between Aker Horizons and VNG supports Norway's commitment to become a key supplier of clean hydrogen to Germany and the European Union (EU), helping foster new green industrial development and strengthening European energy security.

"The Narvik project is an important milestone in the development of industrial-scale production of green hydrogen and green ammonia in Europe, and we are pleased to be joined on this journey by an established industry player such as VNG," said Kristian Røkke, CEO of Aker Horizons. "Achieving a fully-decarbonized energy system requires close collaboration between governments, local authorities, regulators, investors, and industry. Through this collaboration, Aker Horizons and VNG will accelerate the ramping up of the hydrogen economy in line with German and EU ambitions, supporting the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries."

"Norway has been a stable and trustworthy energy supplier for VNG for many years and will remain so in the future. We are pleased that the Letter of intent signed today will be the foundation for future cooperation with Aker Horizons and at the same time strengthen the energy relationship with Norway. VNG and Aker Horizons have complementary skills, strengths and know-how, providing a solid foundation to develop green business models," Ulf Heitmüller, CEO of VNG, explained. "Our goal is to drive decarbonization in eastern Germany, especially in industry. The purchase of green ammonia from the Narvik project might be an important step along the way," Heitmüller added.

Norway aims to actively contribute to the development of the hydrogen market in Germany and the EU. In January 2023, Norway and Germany reaffirmed their joint intention to ensure large-scale supply of hydrogen by 2030 and to establish the necessary infrastructure from Norway to Germany. Germany estimates the country will need by 2030 up to 130 terawatt hours (TWh) of hydrogen, including derivatives such as ammonia, methanol or synthetic fuels, of which 40-75 TWh would be made from renewable electricity, i.e. green hydrogen. 50-70 percent of Germany's hydrogen needs are expected to be covered through imports. Until 2030, Germany will be prioritizing its industrial sectors for the use of hydrogen.

Aker Horizons is developing green value chains based on competitive renewable energy that is integrated with midstream products such as hydrogen, and downstream end-use products such as green ammonia in Narvik. The ammonia production capacity at Narvik is estimated at 1,000-1500 tonnes per day by 2028.

"Aker Horizons is actively engaging with hydrogen offtakers in continental Europe and is experiencing strong interest from German industry. The LOI with VNG, a significant player in the German market, is one of several recently signed with German companies. These agreements reflect Germany's commitment to realize its hydrogen ambitions, providing significant opportunities for Norwegian producers," said Knut Nyborg, Managing Director of Aker Horizons Asset Development.

Aker Horizons is also developing a large-scale production facility for blue hydrogen at Aukra, on the Norwegian west coast, with partners CapeOmega and Shell, with an estimated capacity of 2,500 MW or 1,200 tonnes hydrogen per day by 2030. Together with Narvik, the Aukra project has the potential of being a significant contributor to Norwegian hydrogen exports to the EU, enabling substantial CO 2 -emission reductions.

Industrial scale and reliable supply of hydrogen to Germany and the EU would be supported by the construction of a hydrogen pipeline from Norway to Germany. This is currently under evaluation by Gassco, DENA, Aker Horizons and other industrial partners. The feasibility study will be presented by the end of the first half of 2023. In order to realize high volumes of clean hydrogen as fast as possible, Norway and Germany have announced a joint plan to use hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture and storage, i.e. blue hydrogen, for a transition period. Green hydrogen can subsequently be phased in into the common transport infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset,

Communications,

Tel: +47 41 18 84 82,

marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth,

Investor Relations,

Tel: +47 91 51 00 00,

christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

About VNG

VNG is a group of over 20 companies active in the European energy industry, employing about 1,600 people. As a gas importer and wholesaler as well as an operator of critical gas infrastructure, the Group, which is headquartered in Leipzig, is central to the secure supply of gas in Germany. With the "VNG 2030+" strategy, VNG is also pursuing an ambitious path for a market ramp-up of renewable and decarbonised gases such as biogas and hydrogen, paving the way for a sustainable, secure supply and, in the long term, climate-neutral energy system of the future. EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG is the main shareholder of VNG.

About VNG Handel & Vertrieb GmbH

VNG Handel & Vertrieb GmbH, based in Leipzig, supplies national and international trading companies, distributors, municipal utilities as well as industrial and large customers reliable and flexible with natural gas. Innovative products, diverse services and individual concepts for environmentally friendly energy supply offer to our customers a comprehensive support for the implementation of the energy transition.

SOURCE Aker Horizons