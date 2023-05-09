The New ezPaycheck Software Works With ezACH Direct Deposit Software To Save On Check Paper Cost

The latest ezPaycheck software allows customers to process payroll and miscellaneous payments faster and more efficiently when using ezACH direct deposit software. Potential customers are encouraged to download and test drive both at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developers at Halfpricesoft.com have updated ezPaycheck to integrate with ezACH direct deposit software to assist both accountants and business owners in processing payroll and miscellaneous checks without the expense of check stock. By using the two software applications, payments are made faster and more securely. See how ezPaycheck works with ezACH in link below:

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/direct-deposit-software/ezpaycheck-direct-depost-guide.asp

"Latest ezPaycheck works with ezACH direct deposit software to eliminate expensive checks and offer more security." Says developer, Dr. Ge.

ezPaycheck is $139.00 for a single installation (per calendar year) We are inviting customers to download and test it for up to 30 days to confirm compatibility before purchase. Download today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Benefits to using ezACH Direct Deposit with ezPaycheck-

Increased security: Direct deposit will reduce the risk of lost, stolen or damaged checks.

Quicker access to funds: ezACH Direct deposit with ezPaycheck ensures that funds are available in accounts immediately, giving quicker access to money.

Go Green : Direct deposit with ezPaycheck eliminates the need for paper checks and reduces the environmental impact of paper waste.

Time-saving: Direct deposit and ezPaycheck together saves time for both employers and employees. Employees don't have to go to the bank to deposit paychecks, and employers don't have to spend time preparing and distributing paper checks.

To start this test drive of ezPaycheck download at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp for no cost or obligation.

