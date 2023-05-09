Eastdil Secured Appoints Juergen Fenk as Managing Director

Real Estate Banking Veteran Represents Strategic Hire for Eastdil Secured at Pivotal Time for European Capital Markets

Bolsters Collective Expertise While Extending 50+ Year Record of Helping Clients Successfully Navigate Dynamic Capital Markets

Eastdil Secured, LLC ("Eastdil Secured" or "the firm"), the global real estate investment bank, today announced that industry veteran Juergen Fenk will be joining the firm as Managing Director.

At a pivotal moment for global real estate, Mr. Fenk brings more than 30 years of expertise in European investment banking and traditional real estate capital markets to Eastdil Secured. Mr. Fenk will leverage his deep financial expertise and longstanding banking relationships to provide clients with creative and effective solutions, including providing credit and special situations oriented restructuring advice. Based out of the Frankfurt office, he will work closely with the firm's EMEA group as well as Eastdil Secured's senior teams globally.

"For more than 50 years, Eastdil Secured has provided clients with the expertise and insights they need to successfully adapt to and navigate through market cycles," said Roy Hilton March, CEO of Eastdil Secured. "An industry veteran, Juergen possesses exceptional strategic acumen, outstanding investment banking relationships and an unparalleled understanding of European real estate and financial capital markets. His appointment is yet another proof point of how Eastdil Secured adds to our team for the benefit of our global clients."

"At a time of economic instability, we are pleased to further enhance our EMEA team's collective offering to ensure our clients continue to benefit from global, relevant, and differentiated advice," said James McCaffrey, Managing Director and head of the European business at Eastdil Secured.

"Eastdil Secured has established itself as the premier and most trusted advisor in commercial real estate," said Mr. Fenk. "This is a pivotal moment for the real estate industry, and I look forward to helping the firm's clients identify value-creative solutions and achieve successful investment outcomes. The team-oriented organization and global approach of Eastdil Secured is precisely what real estate investors and managers need to navigate the current unprecedented market environment."

Juergen Fenk brings more than 30 years of experience in global real estate and financial sectors, with a proven track record in real estate management, capital markets, and lending. Most recently, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Primonial REIM, a French wealth and asset manager with €34B AUM that specializes in real estate. At Primonial, he was directly responsible for the company's strategic development, investor relations, business development, and financing. Mr. Fenk successfully transformed the company from a predominantly French real estate platform into a leading pan-European asset management platform. Before his role as CEO of Primonial REIM, Mr. Fenk served as Member of the Group Executive Board at the SIGNA Group, a privately managed international investment and industrial holding company. He has held other management roles across Europe and the U.S. at Helaba, Bawag P.S.K., and HRE Group. Mr. Fenk has an MBA from Ludwig-Maximilian-University.

As the most relevant and trusted advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets, Eastdil Secured creates value for clients through creative, actionable ideas and flawless execution. With an unrivaled combination of capital markets expertise and in-depth understanding of real estate fundamentals, Eastdil Secured delivers best-in-class advice on mergers and acquisitions, sales, joint ventures, debt placement, structured credit and loan sales to investors around the world. Headquartered in New York, Eastdil Secured has a broad global footprint to support clients with offices across the United States in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orange County, San Francisco, Seattle, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C., and internationally in Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information on Eastdil Secured, the global real estate investment bank, please visit https://www.eastdilsecured.com.

