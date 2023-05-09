Brody Broker Team Expands to Three States, Continues to Revolutionize Agent Success

Sequim, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Brody Broker Team, a leading real estate team with Keller Williams, has expanded to three states, further solidifying its position as a major player in the industry. With a comprehensive approach to his agent's success and a unique agent-centric business model, Brody Broker is on a mission to change the face of the real estate industry.

Real Estate Veteran Brody John Broker

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9586/165103_d5972b03345b5851_001full.jpg

Founded by real estate veteran Brody John Broker, the company has been in the industry for 18 years. Brody's background in investing and developing gives him a unique perspective on the real estate market, which he has used to develop a winning formula for his company's success.

"Our client-first approach and aggressive marketing have made the difference in our success as agents," says Broker. "But what really sets our company apart is our commitment to our agents' success. We provide our agents with the knowledge, training, technology, and marketing they need to achieve the best results for their clients. Then we take it one step further and provide the opportunity and knowledge they need to build the life they want to live."

Brody Broker Team's expansion to three states - Arizona, Montana, and its home base in Washington - is just the beginning. Broker has his sights set on even greater growth in the coming years. "Our team is now operating in three states, but I would love to be in ten within three years," he says.

Brody Broker Team's success has been driven by its commitment to raising the bar in terms of knowledge, service, and systems. Broker himself teaches, trains, and mentors the top 1% of agents in the industry, helping them to achieve greater success in their own businesses.

For more information on Brody Broker and its unique approach to agent success, visit brodybroker.com or follow Brody Broker Team on social media.

Contact:

Brody John Broker

BRODY@BRODYBROKER.COM

