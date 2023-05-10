Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size is projected to reach $62,935 million by 2027 : Says AMR

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was valued at $57,929 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $62,935 million by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was valued at $57,929 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $62,935 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market is a rapidly growing segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in the joints, leading to pain, swelling, and stiffness. The global market for RA drugs is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of the disease, the aging population, and the development of new and effective drugs.

There are several classes of drugs used to treat RA, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), and biologic response modifiers (biologics). The most commonly used DMARDs are methotrexate, sulfasalazine, and hydroxychloroquine, while biologics such as TNF inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors, and B-cell inhibitors are used in more severe cases.

The market for RA drugs is dominated by biologics, which accounted for over 70% of the market share in 2020. This is due to the effectiveness of biologics in treating RA and the high cost of these drugs. However, the market for biosimilars, which are less expensive versions of biologics, is also growing rapidly and is expected to increase competition and reduce prices in the market.

The major players in the RA drugs market include Amgen Inc., UCB S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and innovative drugs to treat RA and maintain their market position. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions are also common in the RA drugs market, as companies look to expand their product portfolios and geographic reach.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market was estimated at $57.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $62.93 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3753

Rise in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, surge in geriatric population, and transition from symptom management to slowing the progression of the disease are the major factors that drive the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. On the other hand, side effects associated with the medication and higher cost of biologics & biosimilars restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, developments in the field of biosimilars and novel biologics are expected to pave the way for new opportunities in the industry.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐡𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The manufacturing of drugs are considered under essential services and thus, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market has not been much affected.

Drugs used for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis like tocilizumab and hydroxychloroquine have also been studied for treatment of the novel corona virus.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬,𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9537febefb39363657e81a202a37364f

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is analyzed across drug class, administration, sales channel, and region. Based on drug class, the disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market share in 2019 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment, on the other hand, is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The parenteral segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market revenue in 2019and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. Simultaneously, the oral segment would register the highest CAGR of 3.1% till 2027.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3753

North America generated the highest in 2019, generating more than two-fourths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.2% by 2027. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market report include Amgen Inc., UCB S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Infertility Treatment Market Share : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/infertility-treatment-market-A09505

Branded Generics Market Size : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/branded-generics-market-A10537

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com