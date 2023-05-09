Global Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market to Reach USD 22.98 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management (ICRM) devices market size expected to reach USD 22.98 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management (ICRM) devices market was valued at USD 15.87 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 22.98 billion by 2032, experiencing a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) and the expanding geriatric population worldwide. Additionally, the market is driven by the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and advancements in implantable cardiac rhythm management devices.

CVDs have emerged as a leading cause of death globally, accounting for approximately 31% of all deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The rising incidence of CVDs has resulted in a greater demand for implantable cardiac rhythm management devices, which are designed to regulate heart rhythm and prevent abnormal heartbeats.

Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population is contributing to the market's revenue growth. With advancing age, the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases increases, leading to a higher demand for implantable cardiac rhythm management devices. The geriatric population, being more prone to arrhythmias, represents a significant target market for these devices.

The preference for minimally invasive surgeries by both patients and healthcare professionals is driving the adoption of implantable cardiac rhythm management devices. Minimally invasive techniques offer several benefits such as faster recovery times, reduced pain, and fewer complications, thereby increasing the use of these devices.

Technological advancements in implantable cardiac rhythm management devices are also expected to propel market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on developing smaller, more efficient devices with longer battery lives. Additionally, advanced features like remote monitoring and wireless connectivity are being integrated into these devices, further driving market revenue growth.

However, the high costs associated with implantable cardiac rhythm management devices and the availability of alternative treatment options pose challenges to market revenue growth. Alternative treatments such as medication and lifestyle changes may be preferred over implantable cardiac rhythm management devices, potentially restraining market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

The Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management (ICRM) devices market can be segmented based on product type and end-use, while also considering regional outlook for a comprehensive analysis.

In terms of product types, the market includes pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, and others. Pacemakers are electronic devices used to regulate and normalize heart rhythms, while ICDs are designed to monitor and treat life-threatening arrhythmias. CRT devices are utilized to improve the synchronization of heart contractions. These various product types contribute to the overall revenue generated in the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2032.

The end-use outlook of the ICRM devices market comprises hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Hospitals play a significant role in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders, making them a major end-user of these devices. Clinics also contribute to the market revenue by providing specialized cardiac care services. ASCs, on the other hand, offer the advantage of performing minimally invasive procedures in an outpatient setting, leading to their increasing adoption for cardiac rhythm management.

Considering the regional outlook, the market analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In North America, the United States, Canada, and Mexico contribute to the revenue generated in the ICRM devices market. Europe encompasses countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region consists of China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC. Latin America includes Brazil and the rest of LATAM, while the Middle East & Africa region comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA.

Analyzing the market revenue in each of these regions provides valuable insights into the regional dynamics and opportunities for growth within the ICRM devices market.

Strategic development:

In a recent development on 8 April 2021, Abbott Laboratories achieved a significant milestone by receiving CE Mark approval for its TriClip Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair System. This innovative non-surgical device is specifically designed to repair the tricuspid valve in patients diagnosed with Tricuspid Regurgitation (TR). The TriClip system offers a viable treatment option for patients who are considered high risk for surgery, providing a new avenue for addressing TR and improving patient outcomes.

Another notable strategic development occurred on 21 January 2021, when Boston Scientific Corporation announced its acquisition of Preventice Solutions. Preventice Solutions is a renowned developer of remote patient monitoring and wearable cardiac technology. This strategic move by Boston Scientific aims to bolster its position in the rapidly evolving digital health market. By integrating Preventice Solutions' expertise and technologies, Boston Scientific aims to provide more advanced and comprehensive solutions for remote patient monitoring, further enhancing patient care and disease management.

Furthermore, on 30 September 2020, Medtronic Plc made an important acquisition by adding Avenu Medical, Inc. to its portfolio. Avenu Medical is a privately held company specializing in therapies for patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and lung cancer. This strategic acquisition by Medtronic is expected to strengthen its range of minimally invasive treatment options for these respiratory conditions. By expanding its offerings, Medtronic aims to provide improved therapies and better outcomes for patients suffering from COPD and lung cancer.

These strategic developments exemplify the commitment of medical device companies to advancing healthcare and addressing critical medical needs. Through innovative solutions, acquisitions, and portfolio expansions, these companies aim to make a positive impact on patient care and treatment outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the medical device industry comprises several prominent players striving to deliver innovative solutions and drive advancements in healthcare. Among the key companies in this landscape are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LivaNova PLC, Microport Scientific Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., and SCHILLER AG.

Abbott Laboratories is a leading player known for its diverse portfolio of medical devices. The company focuses on developing innovative solutions across various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, diabetes care, and diagnostics.

Boston Scientific Corporation is another major player that specializes in the development of medical devices and solutions for a wide range of medical conditions. The company's product offerings include devices for interventional cardiology, rhythm management, endoscopy, and urology.

Medtronic Plc is a global leader in medical technology, offering a broad range of products and therapies. The company's portfolio encompasses cardiovascular, diabetes, neuromodulation, spinal, and surgical technologies, among others.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG is recognized for its expertise in cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, and vascular intervention. The company develops advanced implantable devices and solutions to treat cardiovascular diseases.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a diversified healthcare technology company that operates across various sectors, including diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and personal health. The company's offerings include imaging systems, patient monitoring solutions, and home healthcare devices.

LivaNova PLC specializes in advanced medical technologies for cardiac surgery, neuromodulation, and cardiac rhythm management. The company's products aim to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals with cardiovascular and neurological conditions.

Microport Scientific Corporation is a global medical device company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative solutions for cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular interventions, orthopedics, and endovascular treatments.

ZOLL Medical Corporation specializes in developing medical devices and software solutions for critical care, including resuscitation, circulation, and acute critical care.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. offers a diverse range of medical technologies and services, focusing on improving patient care and enhancing healthcare outcomes. The company's portfolio includes patient monitoring systems, medical furniture, and surgical equipment.

Jarvik Heart, Inc. is a leader in the field of mechanical circulatory support devices, particularly artificial heart systems. The company's innovative solutions aim to provide life-saving support to patients with severe heart conditions.

SCHILLER AG is a prominent player in the field of diagnostic medical devices, particularly in the areas of cardiology and pulmonary function testing. The company develops advanced equipment for the detection and monitoring of cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Overall, these companies contribute significantly to the competitive landscape of the medical device industry, driving innovation, and advancing healthcare through their diverse range of products and solutions.

In conclusion, the global implantable cardiac rhythm management devices market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

