Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market to Reach USD 37.93 Billion by 2032, Demand for Effective Birth Control Methods

Reports And Data

The global hormonal contraceptive market size was USD 22.64 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 37.93 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hormonal contraceptive market reached a value of USD 22.64 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 37.93 billion by 2032, exhibiting a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market's growth is primarily driven by increasing awareness about family planning, urbanization, and the rising prevalence of unintended pregnancies. Hormonal contraceptives are birth control methods that act on the endocrine system, utilizing hormones like estrogen and progesterone, which are naturally produced by women, to prevent ovulation and, consequently, pregnancy.

Furthermore, the market's revenue growth is fueled by the growing demand for effective methods of birth control. Women in developing countries, who are particularly affected by unintended pregnancies, face significant impacts on their health, education, and economic status. As a result, there is an increasing demand for hormonal contraceptives in these regions.

The availability of hormonal contraceptives in various forms such as pills, patches, injections, and vaginal rings is expected to contribute to the increased usage of hormonal contraceptives. These different options provide women with a range of choices based on their specific needs and preferences. Additionally, the development of new hormonal contraceptive products with improved efficacy and safety profiles is driving market revenue growth.

Moreover, the rising adoption of hormonal contraceptives among women in developed countries is also contributing to the market's revenue growth. Women in developed countries are increasingly opting to delay childbirth and focus on their careers, leading to an increased need for effective methods of birth control.

The market offers two types of hormonal contraceptives: progestin-only contraceptives and combination hormonal contraceptives. These methods act on the endocrine system to prevent unwanted pregnancies. The market is further driven by favorable government initiatives and policies that promote the use of hormonal contraceptives. Governments in various countries are taking steps to enhance access to hormonal contraceptives, particularly among women in rural and remote areas. Additionally, significant technological advancements and the development of new formulations of hormonal contraceptives that offer greater effectiveness and fewer side effects are contributing to market revenue growth. For instance, the introduction of low-dose hormonal contraceptive pills and Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARCs) such as Intrauterine Devices (IUDs) are key drivers for market growth.

However, the high cost of hormonal contraceptives and the availability of alternative methods of birth control, such as condoms and non-hormonal contraceptives, pose challenges to the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, side effects associated with hormonal contraceptives, such as weight gain and mood changes, may also hinder market revenue growth.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6379

Segments Covered in the Report

The hormonal contraceptive market can be segmented based on different factors. In terms of types of contraceptives, the market includes pills, injections, vaginal rings, transdermal patches, and other forms. The revenue generated by each segment from 2019 to 2032 is represented in USD billion.

Another significant segmentation is based on the type of hormones used in contraceptives. The market consists of combination hormonal contraceptives and progestin-only hormonal contraceptives. The revenue generated by each hormone type from 2019 to 2032 is represented in USD billion.

From a regional perspective, the market can be divided into various geographical areas. In North America, the market includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In Europe, it encompasses Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX countries, and the rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC. In Latin America, the market covers Brazil and the rest of LATAM. Lastly, the Middle East and Africa region consist of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA. The revenue generated in each region from 2019 to 2032 is represented in USD billion.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hormonal-contraceptive-market

Strategic development:

Bayer AG announced a collaboration with Evotec SE on November 4, 2021, with the aim of developing a novel contraceptive option for women that does not rely on hormones. This partnership seeks to create a small molecule drug candidate to provide women with alternative choices to hormonal contraceptives.

Pfizer, Inc. and BioNTech SE joined forces on July 21, 2021, to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine specifically for pregnant women. The objective of this collaboration is to investigate the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in pregnant women, offering them an additional means of protecting themselves and their infants from COVID-19.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 14, 2020, for its innovative contraceptive patch named Twirla. This patch is designed to administer a low dose of hormones through the skin and requires application only once a week.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the hormonal contraceptive market features several prominent players striving to capture market share and drive innovation. Some key companies operating in this industry include Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Allergan plc, Agile Therapeutics, Inc., Mylan N.V., Afaxys, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, CooperSurgical, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A., HRA Pharma, and Syzygy Healthcare plc.

Bayer AG is a notable player in the market and has been actively involved in strategic collaborations to develop non-hormonal contraceptive options for women. Merck & Co., Inc. is known for its extensive research and development efforts in the field of reproductive health, including hormonal contraceptives. Pfizer, Inc. has partnered with BioNTech SE to explore the development of a COVID-19 vaccine suitable for pregnant women.

Other key players such as Allergan plc, Agile Therapeutics, Inc., and Mylan N.V. have also made significant contributions to the market. Afaxys, Inc. is focused on expanding access to affordable contraceptive options. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, CooperSurgical, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A., HRA Pharma, and Syzygy Healthcare plc are actively involved in the production and distribution of hormonal contraceptives.

These companies operate on a global scale and continually strive to develop new formulations, improve safety profiles, and enhance efficacy in order to meet the growing demand for hormonal contraceptives worldwide. With intense competition and a focus on innovation, the competitive landscape of the hormonal contraceptive market is dynamic and driven by the aim to provide women with effective and convenient birth control options.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6379

In conclusion, the global hormonal contraceptive market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

Browse More Reports:

human growth hormone hgh market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/human-growth-hormone-hgh-market

pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pharmaceutical-grade-sodium-chloride-market

infusion pump market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/infusion-pump-market

global in vitro diagnosticsivd market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-in-vitro-diagnosticsivd-market

electronic clinical outcome assessment ecoa solutions market: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electronic-clinical-outcome-assessment-ecoa-solutions-market