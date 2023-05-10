Global Healthcare Gamification Market : Ready To Attain $9 billion by 2031 | 11% CAGR

Healthcare Gamification Market

The global healthcare gamification market size was $3.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $9 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Gamification Market refers to the industry that produces and sells products and services related to gamification in healthcare, which is the application of game design principles and techniques to motivate and engage patients, improve their health outcomes, and enhance their overall experience of healthcare. The global healthcare gamification market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for patient engagement solutions, and the growing adoption of mobile health technologies.

The Global Healthcare Gamification Market size was USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to USD 9.0 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.0% during the period 2022-2030.The market is segmented by product, game type, application, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into enterprise-based solutions and consumer-based solutions.

On the basis of game type, the market is segmented into casual games, serious games, and exercise games.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fitness management, medical training, therapy management, and others.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global healthcare gamification market, as the demand for healthcare gamification increased due to the increased adoption of digital health apps.

• Therapy centers, fitness institutes, and community centers were not functional during the COVID-19 pandemic. These compelled people to use digital healthcare apps and tools to track their health.

• In-person meetings with medical practitioners, therapists, and consultants were limited, as a result, several digital healthcare tool developers incorporated prescription and medication tracking in the digital health monitoring apps.

𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Fitbit, Inc

• Ayogo Health Inc

• hubbub health, inc

• Microsoft

• Bunchball inc

• EveryMove

• Akili Interactive Labs, Inc

• CogniFit

• Mango Health

• Nike, Inc.

Based on application, the prevention segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the therapeutics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices and the incorporation of prescription tracking in healthcare monitoring apps.

Based on end user, the enterprise-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global healthcare gamification market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the consumer-based segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growing penetration of smartphones and the internet has fueled the development of consumer-based healthcare gamification apps.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global healthcare gamification market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increasing awareness among people about the benefits of games in enhancing patient clinical outcomes.

