PHILIPPINES, May 9 - May 9, 2023. SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. asked the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to enforce measures demanding greater transparency and reliability from e-wallet service providers immediately after reports of a massive and widespread fund loss on GCash accounts occurred which compromised many Filipinos'...
You just read:
Revilla demands transparency and reliability from e-wallet service providers amidst recent Gcash fiasco
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.