Heisener Expands its Distribution of Authentic & In-Stock Electronic Components As Counterfeit Parts Rise on the Market
Heisener is proud to expand its distribution of electronic components to meet various demands and to combat the increasing counterfeits on the market.HONG KONG, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heisener Electronics, a leading supplier of electronic components, is proud to announce its new vision of expanding its distribution of components to meet various demands in different industries and to combat the increasing counterfeits on the market.
"We have cooperated with many customers who had expressed their heavy concerns over the increasing counterfeit goods on the market," says the CEO of Heisener Electronics, "What's more, many clients are suffering from a shortage. As we have an expert QC team, cutting-edge inspection machinery, and multi-channel purchasing channels, we see that as a great chance to help not only provide them with quality parts from authorized and traceable channels, but also source obsolete, franchised, short-supply, and hard-to-find components for their projects."
A complete testing and quality inspections of electronic parts goes as below:
1. Packaging Test
2. Label Inspection
3. Visual Inspection
4. Screen Printing Inspection
5. Chemical Wipe Test
6. QFP/QFN Pin & Package Inspection
7. BGA Inspection
8. Testing with Scrapers
9. Dimensional inspection
10. Solderability Test
11. Decapsulation
12. X-Ray Inspection
13. Functional & Performance Test
To better serve clients all over the world with only authentic, quality, and in-stock parts, Heisener implements an automated process control system, experienced management team, advanced inventory management technology, and strong relationships with world-famous electronic products manufacturers, authorized agents & distributors, and reliable third-party channels.
The automated process control system is designed to ensure that all orders are processed quickly and accurately, which effectively reduces the time and cost associated with manual order processing. The experienced management team is responsible for overseeing the entire process, from order placement to delivery.
From ICs, and sensors, to switches and MCU, Heisener has been a trusted source of electronic components for tremendous clients working in different fields including automotive, telecommunications, robotics, automation, industrial, medical, green energy, computing, remote control, data center applications, IoT, transportation, etc.
"There are no components we cannot serve, " chuckles one of Heisener's team members, "And no counterfeit parts will be delivered to any of our clients. We are proud of that, our company vision."
Customer Orientation, Innovation, Integrity, Excellence, and Responsibility are their long-standing enterprise culture.
About Heisener Electronics:
Heisener Electronics, established in 2014, has grown quickly and stood out as a prominent supplier in electronic components distribution. It is both ISO9001 and ISO14001 certified, as a D-U-N-S Registered Company. Additional information can be found at https://www.heisener.com/
Elsie Deng
Heisener Electronics Limited
+86 138 2875 8575
sns@heisener.com
