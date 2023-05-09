Business Litigation Attorney, Sonya Tamiry, Joins Structure Law Group, LLP As Latest Addition To Growing LA Business Law Firm

Structure Law Group, LLP is Pleased to Announce the Addition of Sonya Tamiry to Its Business Litigation Team in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 09, 2023

Sonya Tamiry is an experienced business litigator with a wealth of knowledge and experience advising clients on a wide range of litigation matters. Ms. Tamiry's litigation experience includes handling matters in the labor and employment, cannabis, products liability, cryptocurrency, and international law arenas.

"I am delighted to join this group of talented and thoughtful attorneys. Structure Law Group is a cutting-edge firm with a unique approach to client service and I am very proud to be part of the team," said Ms. Tamiry.

Prior to joining Structure Law Group, LLP, Ms. Tamiry cultivated her skills as a business litigator at a large international law firm where she provided counsel to national and international clients and high net worth individuals across multiple practice areas. As a trusted legal advisor, Ms. Tamiry is adept at developing and implementing case strategies, conducting thorough legal research, and crafting persuasive legal arguments through phases of litigation. Ms. Tamiry's understanding of the intricacies in a number of legal areas allows her to efficiently identify and navigate the most challenging legal issues.

Ms. Tamiry earned her Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine University School of Law, where she was on the Moot Court team. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global and International Studies with a minor in Philosophy from the University of California, Santa Barbara. While in law school, Ms. Tamiry worked at two large law firms in Munich and London.

With Ms. Tamiry 's extensive experience and impressive track record, Structure Law Group, LLP is confident that she will be a valuable asset to their team. Her addition strengthens the firm's ability to provide clients with the highest quality legal services and tailored solutions to their unique needs.

"We are thrilled to have an attorney of Sonya's caliber join us. Sonya's experience servicing business clients and commitment to personal and professional growth makes her a tremendous fit at the firm," said attorney Ryan Penhallegon.

Ms. Tamiry can be reached at mailto:stamiry@structurelaw.com [stamiry@structurelaw.com __title__ null] or (310) 818-7500.

About Structure Law Group, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP is a leading full-service law firm that is committed to providing exceptional client service and innovative cost-effective solutions to companies of all sizes, both locally and internationally. With offices in San Jose, Los Angeles, and Austin, Texas, our team of experienced legal professionals offers a broad range of legal services that cater to the diverse needs of our clients.

Practice Areas Include:



Blockchain & Cryptocurrency

Business Transactions

Business Litigation

Construction Contracting & Payment Claims

Corporations

Debtor & Creditor Rights

E-Commerce

Employment

Immigration EB-5 Fraud Litigation

Limited Liability Companies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Partnerships

Real Estate

Start-ups & Financing

Technology Licensing & Protection of Intellectual Property

At Structure Law Group, LLP, we pride ourselves on being a trusted team of legal professionals with extensive experience in our areas of practice. Our commitment to excellence and dedication to providing tailored legal solutions has helped us earn a reputation as a reliable and reputable law firm that companies can rely on for all their legal needs.

OUR LOCATIONS:

Austin, Texas Office:

7600 Burnet Road

Suite 515

Austin, TX 78757

Phone: (512) 881-7500

Los Angeles Office:

1801 Century Park E #475

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Phone: (310) 818-7500

Silicon Valley Office:

1754 Technology Drive

Suite 135

San Jose, CA 95110

Phone: (408) 441-7500

For more information about the legal services offered at Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (310) 818-7500 or visit http://www.structurelaw.com.

For more information about business law careers at Structure Law Group, LLP, please visit https://www.structurelaw.com/careers.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/5/prweb19322763.htm