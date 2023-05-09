Leading Manufacturing ERP Software Reseller Announces QuickBooks Manufacturing Add-On Webinar Event

Trivium Technology, a leading manufacturing ERP software reseller serving Boston, MA is pleased to announce this webinar, "Why Manufacturers Running QuickBooks Choose MISys." Learn how to automate manufacturing processes using MISys with QuickBooks.

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (PRWEB) May 09, 2023

Join Trivium Technology, a leading manufacturing ERP software reseller serving Boston, MA, for a 30-minute webinar featuring, MISys Manufacturing ERP Software. Trivium Technology will demonstrate how to use MISys to get inventory in control. Most accounting systems "backflush" inventory and during the manufacturing process nothing gets assigned to WIP. Meaning it does not subtract the inventory until the order is invoiced. There is no clear way to have visibility into what is on the shop floor and what is actually in the warehouse. MISys solves these problems.

Complimentary Webinar

Date: Thursday, May 17, 2023

Time: 10 AM - 10:30 AM ET

About Trivium

Trivium is a full-service information technology firm organized to support the needs of small to mid-size business. Trivium offers a wide range of affordable services and technology solutions that help our clients to effectively capitalize on available resources and maximize their productivity and bottom-line results.

Trivium's most important goal is to build long-term client relationships. To achieve this goal, we spend time learning about our client's overall business strategies, objectives and short and long-term requirements. Trivium engages only the best certified and highly trained IT, manufacturing software experts and alliance partners, so our clients have access to a wide array of diverse technology skills and expertise. We provide clients with creative and best–of–breed technology solutions and our reputation is staked on providing superior customer service regardless of complexity.

