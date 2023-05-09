Drivers who want the new 2023 Hyundai Tucson can now buy the same at the Dickson City Hyundai dealership.

Dickson City Hyundai has now added the 2023 Hyundai Tucson to its Inventory.

SCRANTON, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dickson City Hyundai is pleased to announce that the much-anticipated 2023 Hyundai Tucson is now available at their dealership. Drivers who appreciate a compact SUV should look at the lineup offered by Hyundai.

With an impressive list of features and enhancements, the 2023 Tucson will splash the SUV market. The vehicle boasts a bold, modern design, including a more prominent grille and striking LED headlights. The cabin is equally impressive, featuring a spacious interior with plenty of passenger legroom and a current dashboard layout with easy-to-use controls.

However, the 2023 Tucson offers more than just stylish looks. It features a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine capable of producing 187 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. A hybrid powertrain alternative is also offered for those who desire more power. Furthermore, the vehicle has state-of-the-art safety features such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and a Rearview Camera.

Dickson City Hyundai is a premier Hyundai dealership located in Dickson City, PA. They invite all drivers to visit their showroom and experience the new 2023 Hyundai Tucson firsthand. Customers can access financing and leasing options to help them achieve their dream of owning a Hyundai vehicle. The dealership prides itself on prioritizing customer satisfaction and boasts a sales staff that is both friendly and knowledgeable, making it a preferred choice among drivers in the region.

In addition to a wide range of new and used Hyundai vehicles, the dealership also provides comprehensive maintenance services. Interested shoppers can inquire about their desired vehicle by visiting the dealership or browsing their official website at https://www.dicksoncityhyundai.com/. Dickson City Hyundai welcomes queries and is committed to assisting customers in finding the perfect vehicle that fits their requirements and budget.

