Greenberg Traurig Launches Amsterdam Sustainability Desk to Support Real Estate Sustainability Inquiries in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Amsterdam office launched its Sustainability Desk to provide assistance and support for real estate sustainability inquiries in the Netherlands. The Sustainability Desk is available daily and can be reached through email at AMSSustainability@gtlaw.com or by phone at +31 682 816 523.

Recent studies have shown that Environmental, Social, and Governance factors are crucial in driving the value of real estate investments. Investors and lenders are increasingly focusing on sustainability, not only to meet governmental obligations or because it aligns with their core values, but also due to the financial impact that sustainability may have, both downward and upward.

The Netherlands is known for its strong commitment to sustainability and has taken many steps to ensure a greener future. As a result, laws and regulations are constantly evolving, being updated, or revised, and are subject to frequent changes or modifications.

"Our Amsterdam Sustainability Desk will provide clients with advice for creating sustainable real estate investments and portfolios, as well as support them in navigating the complex regulatory landscape," Marijn Bodelier said. "Our multidisciplinary team of lawyers has a deep understanding of the relationship between sustainability and real estate, and we are committed to supporting our clients in achieving their sustainability goals."

David van Dijk said, "We believe it is important to contribute to an understanding of legal issues in the market with our Sustainability Desk. And thus, also to a sustainable future for the Netherlands and the EU. Understanding how it works is the key to achieving this goal."

About Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam

Greenberg Traurig Amsterdam is an integrated part of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, which has more than 2650 attorneys, tax consultants, and civil-law notaries, in 45 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East.

