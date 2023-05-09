First Hydrogen and Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres Announce Research and Development Partnership

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - First Hydrogen Corp. FHYD FHYDF FIT ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") entered into a letter of intent (LOI) with the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) - Hydrogen Research Institute (HRI) partnering to establish the sustainable energy transition development in the Province of Quebec. Under the LOI, the Company will provide one of its hybrid fuel cell power trains, including the fuel cell module, to HRI, allowing the institute to conduct comprehensive testing to collect valuable data and improve various components, mechanisms, and the design of the power train. Also, HRI will collaborate with First Hydrogen to develop a training program, tools, and protocols for engineers and technicians. This partnership aims to support the maintenance of hydrogen-powered vehicles once they are on the road, potentially resulting in a specific certification, the terms of which shall be further defined in a definitive agreement.

The Company recently announced the purchase of two plots of land in the City of Shawinigan, where the Company plans to produce up to 35 megawatts of green hydrogen using advanced electrolysis technology and distribute the hydrogen within the Montreal-Quebec City corridor. The Company LCVs are planned to be assembled in Shawinigan for distribution throughout North America. The assembly factory will be designed for an annual production of 25,000 vehicles per year when at full capacity.

The Company and HRI will jointly seek various funding opportunities from federal, provincial, and other sources to support the research and development efforts of this partnership. The collaboration between First Hydrogen and HRI signifies a major step towards a greener and more sustainable future in transportation, as the two organizations work together to drive innovation in hydrogen fuel cell technology. The partnership will bring together the industry expertise of First Hydrogen and the research capabilities of HRI, further solidifying Québec's position as a leader in hydrogen fuel cell development.

Balraj Mann, First Hydrogen, Chairman & Group CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières' Hydrogen Research Institute. By combing our industry expertise with HRI's research capabilities, not only will we work towards a greener and more sustainable future in transportation, but we will also solidify Québec's position as a global leader in hydrogen development."

About First Hydrogen Corp.

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the Company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero-emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. As well, the Company is pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK, EU and North America.

