Global Prescription Lens Market Expected to Reach USD 16.28 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Reports And Data

The global prescription lens market size is expected to reach USD 16.28 billion by 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Prescription Lens Market is predicted to expand significantly in the coming years. According to reports, the market's revenue reached USD 11.44 billion in 2022, and it is projected to increase to USD 16.28 billion by 2032, exhibiting a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing elderly population, technological advancements in eyeglasses, and an increase in vision-related disorders such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia are driving the market's growth. The need for prescription lenses is anticipated to increase due to the aging population, with the number of people aged 65 and above expected to double from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion in 2050. Technological improvements in eyeglasses, such as anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coatings, high-index lenses, and new lens materials, have also contributed to the market's expansion.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) has resulted in increased demand for lenses that can alleviate its effects. The prescription lens market is also benefitting from the popularity of online purchasing, which offers a wide selection of frames and lenses at a reasonable price. However, the high cost of prescription lenses and the availability of less expensive corrective procedures such as LASIK surgery are limiting the market's growth. Despite the challenges, the prescription lens market is expected to flourish due to rising demand for better vision and the need for corrective lenses in a world that is increasingly reliant on digital devices.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report

[Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6405

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global prescription lens market is analyzed and forecasted in this report for the period from 2019 to 2032. The report offers historical data and forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level, and provides analysis of market trends in each of the sub-segments. The report has segmented the global prescription lens market based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

In terms of product type, the market is segmented into single vision, progressive, bifocal, trifocal, and others. The report provides revenue forecasts for each product type from 2019 to 2032. The single vision lens is the most commonly used lens type and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the global prescription lens market is segmented into online and offline. The online segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms and the convenience of purchasing prescription lenses online.

The end-user segment of the market is divided into men, women, and children. The increasing prevalence of vision problems across all age groups is expected to drive market growth for prescription lenses for all end-users. The report provides revenue forecasts for each end-user segment from 2019 to 2032.

The global prescription lens market is also analyzed based on region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report provides revenue forecasts for each region from 2019 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of vision problems and the growing aging population in countries such as China and Japan.

In summary, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global prescription lens market, including historical data and revenue forecasts at a global, regional, and country level. The market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, and region. The report provides insights into market trends and growth drivers, as well as potential restraints and challenges for market growth.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents

@https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/prescription-lens-market

Strategic Developments:

The year 2021 marked an important partnership between EssilorLuxottica and Facebook to develop smart glasses that incorporate augmented reality features, enabling users to take photos and videos and share them on social media. This move aims to expand EssilorLuxottica's product offerings and strengthen its position in the eyewear market. CooperVision also expanded its product portfolio in 2020 by launching Biofinity toric multifocal lenses, catering to patients with astigmatism and presbyopia.

In 2019, Hoya Corporation acquired Performance Optics, LLC, a company specializing in ophthalmic lenses. This acquisition helped Hoya expand its product offerings and further establish its position in the global prescription lens market. Essilor International and Luxottica Group's merger in 2018 created EssilorLuxottica, a vertically integrated company capable of providing a wide range of eyewear products and services to consumers worldwide.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG also strengthened its position in the ophthalmic equipment market by acquiring Veracity Innovations, LLC, a digital imaging solutions provider for ophthalmology in 2017. In 2022, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. launched ACUVUE OASYS Transitions, the first contact lens that adapts to changing light conditions. This innovative product is aimed at providing wearers with comfortable and clear vision in different lighting scenarios.

EssilorLuxottica launched Eyezen lenses in 2021 to address the eye strain and fatigue caused by digital devices. These lenses feature Blue Light Filters and Light Scan technologies, which block harmful blue light and enhance visual contrast. Hoya Corporation's 2020 launch of MiYOSMART lenses aims to slow the progression of myopia in children. The lenses use DIMS technologies to create a myopic defocus that can reduce the risk of developing high myopia.

CooperVision's 2019 launch of Biofinity Energys lenses is designed to help users navigate digital screens more comfortably. The lenses feature Digital Zone Optics technology that reduces visual strain from prolonged digital device use. In 2018, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG launched AT LARA toric 939MP Intraocular Lens (IOL), which corrects astigmatism and presbyopia through aspheric and toric designs, delivering excellent visual outcomes for patients with these conditions.

Competitive Landscape:

The global prescription lens market is highly competitive, with a few key players dominating the industry. However, the market also features a considerable number of smaller players who compete through various strategies to gain a competitive edge. To maintain a stronghold in the market, major players such as EssilorLuxottica, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and Hoya Corporation are implementing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing and introducing innovative products, and expanding their distribution networks.

For instance, in 2018, Essilor International and Luxottica Group merged to form EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the eyewear market. The merger aimed to create a vertically integrated company that could offer a wide range of eyewear products and services to consumers worldwide. Similarly, in 2019, Hoya Corporation acquired Performance Optics, LLC, a U.S. company that specializes in ophthalmic lenses. This acquisition was aimed at expanding Hoya's product offerings and strengthening its position in the global prescription lens market.

Other major companies in the global prescription lens market report include Seiko Group, Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., Rodenstock GmbH, Nikon Corporation, HOYA Vision Care, CooperVision, and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. These companies are continually working to improve their product portfolios and introduce innovative products to meet the evolving needs of consumers. For instance, in 2022, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. launched ACUVUE OASYS Transitions, the first contact lens that automatically adapts to changing light conditions, aimed at providing wearers with a comfortable and clear vision in various lighting conditions.

Request a customization of the report @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6405

Browse More Reports:

Electrocardiograph Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electrocardiograph-market

Dental Implants Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-implants-market

Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market

Cartilage Repair Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cartilage-repair-market