Agriculture 4.0 Market Growth, Outlook, Opportunities and Forecast 2030

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period.

Agriculture 4.0 Market refers to the integration of digital technologies such as IoT, big data, AI, and robotics in agriculture to increase efficiency and productivity & reduce costs” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of Agriculture 4.0 market had a strong performance in 2021 and is projected to experience rapid revenue growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing use of digital tools and advanced technologies in agriculture, the adoption of precision farming, disruptive technologies, and the growing awareness of the benefits of big data and IoT devices for smart farming. The integration of IoT-enabled devices and big data has enabled businesses to use data more effectively across the agricultural supply chain, resulting in more profitable and sustainable food production. This trend is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the future.

Agriculture 4.0 is a new trend in the agricultural sector, which focuses on using precision agriculture, IoT, AI, and big data to increase farming efficiency. This integration involves collecting data and information using advanced tools and technologies to perform precise and accurate analysis for farming activities. Agriculture 4.0 includes systems such as drones, robotics, vertical farms, AI, and solar energy. The use of digital technology has helped farmers and companies to increase yields, reduce costs, minimize crop damage, and optimize the use of resources such as water, fertilizers, and fuels, leading to the production of high-quality and cost-effective food. Smart farming technologies have become increasingly common in modern agriculture, with the use of UAVs and drones for weed identification, robotics for milking and weed removal, and smart programs like Microsoft’s Cortana Intelligence Suite for crop planning. These advancements in technology are driving the shift towards Agriculture 4.0 and contributing to the market's revenue growth.

Agriculture 4.0 Market Segments:

The agriculture technology market is projected to experience significant revenue growth over the forecast period (2019-2030). This growth is driven by the adoption of various advanced technologies, including sensors, IoT, big data, AI, cloud computing, blockchain, and robotics. The revenue generated by each of these technologies is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions driving the growth of the agriculture technology market. The market revenue is expected to increase significantly in each of these regions, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico being the major markets in North America, and Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and BENELUX being the major markets in Europe. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific are the major markets in this region. Brazil and the rest of Latin America are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region. In the Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the rest of the region are expected to be major markets for agriculture technology.

Agriculture 4.0 Market Strategic Developments:

The agriculture technology market is expected to grow significantly from 2019 to 2030, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies such as sensors, IoT, big data, AI, cloud computing, blockchain, and robotics. The revenue generated by each of these technologies is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Agriculture 4.0 Market Competitive landscape:

The agriculture technology market is highly competitive, with many major players operating in the space. Some of the leading companies in the agriculture 4.0 market include Mothive, CropX, Arable, AgriData, Agrowatcher, PrecisionHawk, AgriBot, Saga Robotics, Robotics Plus, Phytech, and Ceres Imaging.

Mothive is a leading company in the agriculture 4.0 market that provides an artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform for precision farming. The platform uses machine learning and computer vision to analyze data collected from sensors and drones to provide insights for farmers to improve crop yield.

CropX is another major player in the agriculture technology market that provides a platform for soil monitoring and irrigation management. The company's platform uses soil sensors and data analytics to provide farmers with real-time information about the condition of their soil and the optimal amount of water to use for irrigation.

Arable is a company that provides a complete solution for precision agriculture. The company's platform includes hardware and software for monitoring weather conditions, soil moisture, and other key metrics to help farmers optimize their crop yields.

AgriData is a leading provider of data analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. The company's platform uses machine learning algorithms to analyze data from a wide range of sources, including weather data, soil data, and crop data, to provide farmers with insights that can help them make better decisions.

Agrowatcher is a company that provides a platform for monitoring crop health and growth using drones and artificial intelligence. The company's platform uses machine learning algorithms to analyze data collected from drones to provide farmers with real-time information about their crops.

