Global Hospital Gowns Market to Reach USD 14.43 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Concerns of HAIs.

The global hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 14.43 Billion in 2032, and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 12.88% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hospital Gowns Market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the increasing number of surgeries and medical procedures. Hospitals and healthcare facilities need to purchase a significant quantity of gowns to ensure that every patient is appropriately attired for their operation. These gowns are mandatory to use during any surgical and general procedures in healthcare facilities, as they help to reduce the point of contact between external body fluids of patients with the skin of physicians, which helps in the prevention of the spread of any infection-causing agents.

The demand for hospital gowns is driven by concerns about Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), which are a serious issue in healthcare institutions. To reduce the risk of spreading infections, hospitals and other healthcare facilities are investing more in premium gowns. In addition, medical professionals and patients are seeking comfortable and easy-to-wear gowns with enough coverage. The use of supple and breathable materials that are simple to clean is gaining popularity, and there is also a significant need for gowns that can be customized to fit various body types.

The market revenue growth is also driven by stringent government restrictions addressing HAIs. Guidelines for the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in healthcare settings have been established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, pricing and the availability of less expensive goods are major factors that could restrain market revenue growth. There is also a growing demand for environment-friendly medical gowns made from biodegradable materials, driven by concerns about environmental sustainability.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global hospital gowns market has been analyzed and segmented by Reports and Data based on product type, usability, risk type, distribution channel, end-use, and region. This report covers historical data and forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level, providing analysis of market trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2019 to 2032.

The hospital gowns market has been segmented by product type into three categories: surgical gowns, non-surgical gowns, and patient gowns. The market revenue for each of these sub-segments has been provided in the report for the period 2019-2032.

The report has also segmented the market by usability into disposable and reusable hospital gowns. Additionally, the market has been segmented on the basis of risk type into minimal, low, moderate, and high-risk hospital gowns. The revenue growth for each of these segments has been forecasted in the report for the period 2019-2032.

The hospital gowns market has been segmented by distribution channel into direct procurement and group purchasing organizations. Furthermore, the end-use market segments for hospital gowns have been classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and diagnostic centers. The revenue generated by each of these end-use segments has been forecasted in the report for the period 2019-2032.

The report also provides revenue forecasts for the hospital gowns market by region. The regional outlook for the period 2019-2032 has been segmented into North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, and the rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil and the rest of LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA).

Overall, this report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hospital gowns market, including market size, revenue forecasts, and market trends for each of the segments and sub-segments.

Notable Innovations:

In recent years, the hospital gowns market has seen significant innovation in product design, materials, and manufacturing processes. Here are some notable innovations in the hospital gowns market:

1. Antimicrobial fabrics: Gowns made from antimicrobial fabrics have become increasingly popular due to their ability to reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections. These fabrics have special properties that inhibit the growth of bacteria and viruses, making them an ideal choice for use in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

2. Disposable gowns: Disposable gowns have gained popularity due to their convenience and effectiveness in reducing the spread of infections. They are designed for single-use and are made from lightweight materials that are easy to dispose of after use.

3. Patient-friendly designs: To address the concerns of patient comfort and dignity, manufacturers are designing hospital gowns that are more patient-friendly. These gowns are designed with features such as adjustable closures, breathable fabrics, and full coverage to ensure that patients feel more comfortable and at ease during their hospital stay.

4. Environmentally-friendly materials: As environmental concerns continue to grow, manufacturers are exploring sustainable materials to produce hospital gowns. Biodegradable materials and fabrics made from recycled materials are being used to create eco-friendly gowns that can be safely disposed of without harming the environment.

5. Smart gowns: Smart gowns with embedded sensors and monitoring devices are being developed to track patient health and vital signs in real-time. These gowns are designed to improve patient outcomes by providing healthcare professionals with accurate and timely data, enabling them to make more informed decisions about patient care.

Competitive Landscape:

The global hospital gowns market is highly competitive, with the presence of a number of large and medium-sized players. Major players are adopting various strategies to maintain their position in the market. One such strategy is entering into mergers & acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2020, Mölnlycke Health Care AB acquired M&J Airlaid Products A/S, a manufacturer of absorbent materials for medical and hygiene applications.

Another key strategy is developing, testing, and introducing more effective products to meet the growing demand for comfortable, practical, and protective medical apparel. For example, Adaptive Textiles, Inc. has developed a new kind of hospital gown that is reusable, comfortable, and offers full coverage to patients.

Some other major companies in the global hospital gowns market include 3M Health Care, Cardinal Health, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Standard Textile Co., Inc., Priontex, Angelica Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., and Encompass Group, LLC. These companies are also engaged in strategic agreements & contracts to expand their market share and increase their product offerings.

Overall, the hospital gowns market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with the increasing number of surgeries and medical procedures, concerns about Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), and rising demand for practical and comfortable medical apparel being the major driving factors for market revenue growth. The entry of new players and the increasing adoption of eco-friendly materials are also likely to contribute to market growth in the coming years.

