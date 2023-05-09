Hi-Tech Medical Device Market to Reach USD 881.72 Billion by 2032, Growing at 29% CAGR Driven by Elderly Population.

Reports And Data

The global hi tech medical devices market size is expected to reach USD 881.72 Billion in 2032, & register a rapid revenue CAGR of 29% during forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Hi-Tech Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 89.13 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 881.72 billion by 2032, registering a rapid revenue CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by several factors such as increasing demand for medical equipment, rising healthcare costs, and a growing elderly population, among others. Hi-tech medical devices are commonly used for treatment, diagnosis, and monitoring of various diseases, with manufacturers having ample opportunities in the field of remote patient monitoring, chronic disease management, and elderly care.

The need for cutting-edge medical equipment has increased with chronic diseases accounting for 71% of all global fatalities, according to the World Health Organization. This has resulted in an increased demand for medical equipment that can aid in detection and treatment of certain diseases. Additionally, there is a growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, leading to the need for advanced medical technology, including robotic surgery systems, image-guided therapy systems, and endoscope tools that can perform minimally invasive surgeries.

Furthermore, the acceptance of personalized treatment is increasing, resulting in a need for advanced medical equipment that can aid in individual diagnosis and treatment of diseases. However, high costs of medical devices, strict governmental regulations, and a lack of qualified specialists pose significant challenges to market revenue growth. Patients find it difficult to afford expensive medical equipment, particularly in underdeveloped nations, and businesses face challenges in releasing new products due to strict government requirements. Additionally, a lack of qualified individuals who can run and maintain these devices is a hindrance to market revenue growth.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report

[Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6376

Segments Covered in the Report –

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hi tech medical devices market, including historical data and forecasts for revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level from 2019 to 2032. The report examines market trends in each of the segments and sub-segments.

The global hi tech medical devices market has been segmented based on product type, end-use, and region. The product type outlook includes diagnostic imaging devices, wearable medical devices, surgical robots, and others. The end-use outlook includes hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and others. The regional outlook includes North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, and rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil and rest of LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, A.E., South Africa, Israel, and rest of MEA).

The diagnostic imaging devices segment includes equipment such as X-ray machines, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, computed tomography (CT) scanners, ultrasound machines, and nuclear medicine imaging equipment. The wearable medical devices segment includes devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other devices that can monitor health conditions. The surgical robots segment includes robotic systems used in surgical procedures, such as the da Vinci Surgical System. The others segment includes medical devices that do not fall into the above categories.

The end-use outlook includes hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and others. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market owing to the availability of advanced medical equipment and a higher number of patients seeking treatment. Clinics and home healthcare are expected to show significant growth owing to the increasing trend towards personalized and remote healthcare services.

The regional outlook includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for medical devices and technological advancements in the region. Europe is expected to show significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing elderly population. Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth owing to the growing healthcare sector and increasing demand for medical devices in emerging economies such as India and China. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to show significant growth owing to increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare services and infrastructure.

In conclusion, the global hi tech medical devices market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for advanced medical equipment and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The market is expected to be dominated by North America, with significant growth expected in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents

@https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hi-tech-medical-devices-market

Strategic development:

Medtronic has announced the launch of its Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) system, which uses advanced technology to offer minimally invasive surgery with greater visualization and precision, reducing the risk of infection and blood loss, and resulting in faster recovery times. The Hugo RAS system is the latest addition to the company's medical equipment product line.

Philips Healthcare has introduced Azurion Lung Edition, its new integrated clinical workflow solution, designed for the treatment and diagnosis of lung cancer patients. This solution offers advanced tools to enhance precision and accuracy in radiation therapy, while reducing the risk of harm to healthy tissues and organs. The Azurion Lung Edition is expected to be a major addition to Philips Healthcare's product portfolio.

In November 2020, Stryker Corporation acquired Wright Medical Group N.V., a leading manufacturer of orthopedic devices, for USD5.4 billion. This acquisition aims to enhance Stryker's product portfolio in the global orthopedic market, as well as to strengthen its position in the medical device industry.

In August 2020, Siemens Healthineers acquired Varian Medical Systems, a leading manufacturer of radiotherapy equipment, for USD16.4 billion. The acquisition is aimed at enhancing Siemens Healthineers' product offerings in the oncology market, and to strengthen its presence in the global healthcare industry. The move is expected to benefit the company's medical equipment line and provide a competitive edge in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The global hi tech medical devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, along with the need for invasive operations and the rising elderly population. The market is highly competitive, with the majority of revenue generated by large and medium-sized players. These players are using various strategies to gain a competitive edge, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and the development and testing of more effective products.

Some of the major companies operating in the global hi tech medical devices market include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, and Smith & Nephew. For instance, Medtronic launched the Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) system, which offers the latest technology for minimally invasive surgery, while Philips Healthcare launched the Azurion Lung Edition, an integrated clinical workflow solution for lung cancer patients. Stryker Corporation acquired Wright Medical Group N.V. for USD5.4 billion, while Siemens Healthineers acquired Varian Medical Systems for USD16.4 billion, aimed at enhancing their product portfolio and strengthening their position in the global healthcare industry.

With the increasing demand for cutting-edge medical equipment, hi tech medical device manufacturers have ample opportunities in the field of remote patient monitoring, chronic disease management, and elderly care. However, factors such as high gadget costs, strict governmental regulations, and a lack of qualified specialists may restrain the market revenue growth.

Request a customization of the report @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6376

Browse More Reports:

Injectable Drug Delivery Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/injectable-drug-delivery-market

Assisted Walking Device Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/assisted-walking-device-market

Biological Safety Testing Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biological-safety-testing-market

Microrna Mirna Market –

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microrna-mirna-market