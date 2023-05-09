Potassium Carbonate Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis till 2030

Reports And Data

Potassium Carbonate Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size of potassium carbonate (K2CO3) was strong in 2021 and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Potassium carbonate is a water-soluble, white salt with a deliquescent property, which means it can absorb moisture from the air and become moist or watery. It is mainly used in the production of soap and glass, as well as in fertilizers, herbicides, and heat-resistant materials. Potassium carbonate can also be used as a food additive to control acidic flavors, stabilize food colors, reduce aftertaste bitterness, and control fat. It is commonly used in Chinese recipes in the form of a liquid solution that can be found in Chinese supermarkets.

Potassium carbonate has wide applications in many sectors, including manufacturing, construction, food additives, and fertilizers, which are expected to drive its market revenue growth during the forecast period.

On the other hand, potassium carbonate is also used as a stabilizing agent in winemaking processes and a fire extinguishing agent. It is commercially produced through a reaction involving carbon dioxide and potassium hydroxide or by treating potassium carbonate with carbon dioxide and an organic amine to produce potassium bicarbonate, which is further calcined to produce potassium carbonate.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5536

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• AGC Chemicals Americas (U.S.)

• Zhejiang Dayang Biotech Group Co., Ltd. (China)

• Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd. (Shanghai)

• Evonik (Germany)

• Vynova Group (Belgium)

• Pikalevskaya Soda (Russia)

• Altair Chimica S.p.A (Italy)

• Esseco USA LLC (U.S.)

• Ercros (Spain)

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited (India)

• Baoding Run Feng (China)

• Oil Base India (India)

• Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.)

Driving Factors of Potassium Carbonate Market

Potassium carbonate is a versatile chemical compound that has a wide range of applications in various industries, including food additives, manufacturing, construction, and fertilizers. The global market for potassium carbonate is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, driven by several factors, including:

1. Growing demand for potassium carbonate in the manufacturing sector: Potassium carbonate is an important ingredient in the production of various chemicals, including soaps, detergents, and pharmaceuticals. With the expansion of the manufacturing sector worldwide, the demand for potassium carbonate is expected to increase, driving market growth.

2. Increasing use of potassium carbonate in the food industry: Potassium carbonate is used as a food additive to control acidity, stabilize food colors, and reduce bitterness. As the demand for processed foods increases, the demand for potassium carbonate as a food additive is also expected to rise, boosting market growth.

3. Rising demand for fertilizers: Potassium carbonate is an essential ingredient in many fertilizers and is widely used in the agriculture industry. With the growing global population and increasing demand for food, the demand for fertilizers is expected to increase, driving market growth.

4. Technological advancements in production processes: The development of new and innovative production processes for potassium carbonate is expected to increase the efficiency and reduce the cost of production, making it more affordable and driving market growth.

Overall, the increasing demand for potassium carbonate in various industries and the development of new production processes are expected to drive the growth of the potassium carbonate market in the coming years.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potassium-carbonate-market

The global potassium carbonate market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Electrolysis Method

• Ion Exchange Method

• Ash Method

• Other Method

Application/ End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Soaps, Detergents & Cleaning Products

• Agrochemicals

• Food & Beverage Processing

• Personal Care Products

• Glass

• Dyes & Inks

• Fire Suppression Products

• Water Treatment

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5536

Thank you for reading our report. For more inquiry or query on customization, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the best report suited to your needs.

Browse Our Related Links:

Polycarbonate Film Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polycarbonate-films-market

Polyethylene Wax Market Outlook - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyethylene-wax-pe-market

Synthetic Latex Polymer Market Analysis – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-latex-polymers-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



