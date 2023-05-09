Vinyl Stair Treads Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2030

Reports And Data

Vinyl Stair Treads Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size for vinyl stair treads worldwide was strong in 2021 and is projected to have a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. These treads are designed to be used on interior staircases, including those made of pan-filled concrete and wood substrates. Vinyl stair treads are non-conductive, resistant to most chemicals and solvents, as well as scuffing and gouging. They are suitable for use in most commercial, industrial, or residential settings, such as schools, hospitals, retail stores, government buildings, hotels, dormitories, sports facilities, airports, shopping centers, and any other public or private structure. These factors are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The vinyl stair treads are manufactured with Bioplasticizer and do not contain any post-consumer recycled material, which eliminates the risk of ortho-phthalate contamination. Additionally, these treads are produced without the use of harmful heavy metals such as cadmium, lead, chromium, or arsenic, and the PVC resin utilized is made without the use of mercury cells or asbestos membranes. Strong economic and industrial development, combined with population growth, is expected to increase product demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise of private-sector construction businesses in India, China, and the U.A.E. is anticipated to boost construction expenditure, benefiting the overall industry growth. The market is expected to grow due to the development of easy-to-install procedures, availability of new building solutions, and increased demand for environmentally friendly products. Additionally, the presence of a stringent regulatory framework on manufacturing, consumption, implementation, and recycling is expected to drive market revenue growth. The industry's revenue growth is also driven by increasing expenditures on flooring products and constant R&D, resulting in the development of more durable and strong flooring materials.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Tarkett Inc. (France)

• Roppe (U.S.)

• Watco (U.S.)

• M-D Tiles (India)

• VPI Corp (U.S.)

• Six Degrees Flooring Surfaces (U.S.)

• R C Musson Rubber Co. (U.S.)

• Floorazzo Tile (U.S.)

• Duvinage LLC (U.S.)

• Eberl Iron Work Inc. (U.S.)

Advantages of Vinyl Stair Treads Market

Vinyl stair treads have several advantages in the market, including:

1. Non-conductive: Vinyl stair treads are non-conductive, making them suitable for use in various settings, including industrial and commercial settings.

2. Chemical and solvent resistance: Vinyl stair treads are resistant to most chemicals and solvents, making them an excellent choice for use in environments where chemical exposure is common.

3. Scuff and gouge resistance: Vinyl stair treads are designed to resist scuffing and gouging, making them durable and long-lasting.

4. Versatile: Vinyl stair treads can be used on any interior staircase, including those made of concrete or wood substrates, making them suitable for use in various settings.

5. Environmental safety: Vinyl stair treads are produced without the use of harmful heavy metals such as cadmium, lead, chromium, or arsenic, making them environmentally safe.

6. Regulatory compliance: Vinyl stair treads are subject to a tight regulatory framework on manufacture, consumption, implementation, and recycling, ensuring that they meet the necessary safety standards.

Overall, these advantages make vinyl stair treads a popular choice in the market for commercial, industrial, and residential settings.

The global Vinyl Stair treads market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Square Nose

• Round Nose

Application/End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

