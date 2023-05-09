Silica Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter’s Analysis, For 2030

Reports And Data

Silica Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The silica market has experienced significant growth in 2021 and is expected to continue growing rapidly over the forecast period. This is due to its ability to enhance the resistance properties of rubber goods, structural rigidity, and flex fatigue qualities. Silica is widely used in tire applications due to its ability to strengthen the binding and shear resistance between car tires and metallic reinforcements. The demand for tires is being driven by the increasing vehicle manufacturing in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Mexico, the U.S., and Germany. The growth of the economy, government expenditure, advances in road infrastructure, and growing consumer preference for personal transportation are all expected to drive vehicle demand, thereby supporting market revenue growth.

Silica, which is composed of the elements silicon and oxygen and is commonly known as silicon dioxide (SiO2), is found in the earth's crust and is used in a wide range of applications. It is used as silica sand in cement concrete, mortar, and concrete, and as sandstone in the construction and development of buildings and roads. The market is divided into three segments based on type, end-user industry, and region. The industry is further divided into two types: amorphous and crystalline. The end-user industries include building and construction, electronics, glass production, water treatment, and others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/5524

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

• Industrias Químicas del Ebro SA (Spain)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Tata Chemicals Ltd (India)

• AntenChem Co. Ltd (U.S.)

• Solvay SA (Belgium)

• PQ Corporation (U.S.)

• R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)

• Oriental Silica Corporation (Taiwan)

Notable Innovation of Silica Market

The silica market has seen several notable innovations in recent years. One of the significant advancements is the development of highly dispersible silica (HDS), which has a smaller particle size and greater surface area than conventional silica. This allows for better reinforcement of rubber, resulting in improved tire performance, including lower rolling resistance, better fuel efficiency, and improved wet grip.

Another innovation in the silica market is the use of fumed silica, which has a unique structure and surface area, making it useful in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, coatings, and adhesives. Fumed silica has high transparency and is an effective thickening and anti-settling agent.

Moreover, the use of colloidal silica in the construction industry has seen significant growth in recent years. Colloidal silica is used as a binder and a strengthening agent in concrete, providing increased durability and strength. It also reduces the environmental impact of concrete production by reducing the amount of cement required.

Lastly, advances in nanotechnology have led to the development of nano-silica, which has unique properties such as high surface area and porosity, making it useful in various applications, including catalysts, biomedical devices, and electronics. Nano-silica also has potential uses in improving the efficiency of solar cells and energy storage systems.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/silica-market

The global silica market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Amorphous

• Crystalline

Application/End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Building and Construction

• Rubber Manufacturing

• Shale Oil and Gas

• Glass Manufacturing

• Water Treatment

• Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5524

Thank you for reading our report. For more inquiry or query on customization, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the best report suited to your needs.

Browse Our Related Links:

Compressor Oil Market Outlook - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/compressor-oil-market

Monoethylene Glycol Market Analysis - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/monoethylene-glycol-market

Textile Chemicals Market Share – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/textile-chemicals-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



