Lyme Disease Treatment Market Expected to Grow at Exponential Rate , to Reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2031

The Lyme disease treatment market was valued at $737.50 million in 2021, and to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The growing occurrence of Lyme disease in both humans and animals highlights the need for effective treatment. As public awareness about tick-borne infections and veterinary care continues to rise, it contributes to the expansion of the Lyme disease treatment market.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐲𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

The growth of treatment methods for the global Lyme disease industry has been significantly hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare professionals' focus has shifted towards preventing the spread of the virus and treating COVID-19 patients, diverting attention from Lyme disease. This has led to a reluctance among people suffering from Lyme disease to visit hospitals for fear of contracting COVID-19. Consequently, the global Lyme disease treatment market is experiencing negative trends and limited expansion.

Governments and health ministries of various countries now prioritize taking immediate actions to reduce the number of individuals infected with Lyme disease. While it is crucial to address this communicable disease, the pandemic's impact may have long-term consequences for individuals with noncommunicable disorders.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

In 2021, the medication sub-segment was the leading segment in the global Lyme disease industry based on treatment type. During the forecast period, the tick removal sub-segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing sub-segment.

Regarding the administration route, the oral sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021. However, the injectable sub-segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the coming years.

When considering the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies sub-segment held the dominant position in the global market in 2021. However, the online sub-segment is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the future.

In terms of regional analysis, the North America market held the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

GSK plc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Mayne Pharma Group Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Orion Corporation

Perrigo Company plc.

ChartwellPharma

Almirall, LLC.

