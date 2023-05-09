1-Butanol Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing for 2030

Reports And Data

1-Butanol Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for global 1-butanol is expected to experience rapid revenue growth during the forecast period. This is due to several key factors, including its extensive use in artificial flavoring and consumer products such as cosmetics, as well as its function as an extractant in medicines.

1-Butanol, also known as butanol, is a primary linear alcohol that is naturally occurring in sugar and other saccharide ethanol byproducts. It is present in a variety of foods and beverages and is produced by gut microbial fermentation through the butanoate metabolic pathway in small amounts. 1-Butanol is found in certain bacteria and plants such as highbush blueberries and bilberries, napa cabbages, wild rice, red rice, bamboo shoots, and lemon verbena. It has a hydrophobic nature with a neutral pH and is insoluble in water. It has a sweet, balsamic, and fruity aroma. 1-Butanol is commonly used as a solvent in varnish production, including nitrocellulose and butoxyethanol. Additionally, it has been suggested as a diesel and gasoline substitute biofuel due to its small-scale fermentation production.

The main factors driving revenue growth in the global 1-butanol market are increasing construction projects and the rising demand for paints, coatings, sealants, and adhesives. Additionally, its widespread use and low cost as a chemical agent in the production of paints, adhesives, and detergents will contribute to market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Major Companies in the Market include:

• BASF (Germany)

• The DOW Chemical Company (US)

• Eastman (US)

• OQ Chemicals (Germany)

• SASOL (South Africa)

• Sherwin-Williams (U.S.)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia)

• Galaxy Chemicals, LLC (India)

• KH Chemicals BV (Netherlands)

Moreover, the potential use of biobutanol as a biofuel will offer significant revenue growth opportunities in the near future. Biobutanol, at 85% concentration, can be used in gasoline-powered vehicles without any issues. Unlike ethanol, it can be blended in greater ratios with gasoline for use in vehicles without the need for retrofitting, making it easier to implement in the automotive and aviation industries.

However, the market revenue growth for 1-butanol is restrained by the major health hazards and environmental risks associated with its use. These factors are expected to hinder market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Factors Affecting of 1-Butanol Market

The market for 1-Butanol is influenced by several factors, including its wide range of applications, its physical properties, and its potential as a biofuel. One of the key drivers of the market growth is the extensive use of 1-Butanol in various consumer products, such as cosmetics and artificial flavoring.

Moreover, 1-Butanol is also used as an extractant in medicines, which further contributes to its demand. The physical properties of 1-Butanol, such as its hydrophobic nature and neutral pH, make it a useful solvent for varnish production, including nitrocellulose and butoxyethanol. Its low cost and widespread use as a chemical agent in the production of paints, adhesives, and detergents are also driving factors for the market.

Furthermore, the potential use of biobutanol as a biofuel has created significant revenue growth opportunities in the near future. Biobutanol is considered a suitable diesel and gasoline substitute due to its small-scale fermentation production, and it can be blended in greater ratios with gasoline for use in vehicles without the need for retrofitting.

However, the health hazards and environmental risks associated with 1-Butanol are major factors restraining market revenue growth. These risks are expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Despite these challenges, the growing demand for 1-Butanol in the construction and automotive industries and its potential as a biofuel is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

The global 1-Butanol market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Industrial Grade

• Reagent Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Solvent

• Synthetic raw materials

• Extraction agent

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

