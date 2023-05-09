Surgical Glue Market by Product Application, and End user: A Comprehensive Industry Report 2031

Surgical Glue Market - Infographics- AMR

The surgical glue market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surgical Glue market size was valued at $232.49 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,044.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031.

• CAGR: 29.4%

• Current Market Size: USD 232.49 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 2023 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32030

In 2021, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in the Surgical Glue industry. It is projected to maintain its dominant position from 2022 to 2031. This is primarily attributed to several factors such as a significant patient population, the strong presence of key industry players, easy availability of products, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive research, development, and innovation activities in the Surgical Glue sector, and the high adoption of advanced technologies. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is driven by an increasing number of accidents and a growing awareness regarding the use of surgical glue for medical and surgical purposes.

​​​​​𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product, the synthetic and semi-synthetic segment accounted for major share of the global surgical glue market in 2021.

By application, the central nervous system surgeries segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (290 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/surgical-glue-market/purchase-options

By end user, the hospitals segment acquired the largest Surgical Glue Market Share in 2021, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in number of hospitals globally and rise in number of hospital visits for the surgeries to be performed. On the other side, the others segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the Surgical Glue Market Forecast period, owing to increase in preference of healthcare professionals for using surgical glues in hospitals for patients in wound care management.

𝐃𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32030

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 –

• Baxter International Inc.,

• B. Braun Melsungen AG,

• Cohera Medical, Inc.,

• CryoLife Inc.,

• CSL Limited,

• Johnson & Johnson,

• Ocular Therapeutix Inc.,

• Sanofi,

• Sealantis Ltd.,

• Vivostat

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬-