The Jank Guitar Store Records Launches New Platform, Guitars Are Being Strummed, Featuring the First Catalog of Comparative Guitar Audio

St. Charles, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - The Jank Guitar Store Records announces the launch of a new online music platform, Guitars Are Being Strummed™️, featuring a catalog of guitar sound.

Photo by Pexels

Guitars Are Being Strummed™ is an online platform designed to help musicians evaluate different guitars and find the right sound for their musical style. The platform offers in-depth reviews of various guitar models and allows users to compare not only specifications, but also the sound of various guitar models.

The Guitars Are Being Strummed™ team states that the platform records audio acoustically without amplification, ensuring an accurate and unaltered representation of the tone, sound quality, and true resonance of the wood of each featured instrument. Armed with these resources and expert guidance, musicians can confidently select the ideal guitar to achieve their goals.

Guitars Are Being Strummed™ was created to give everyone access to try out the sounds of various guitars, even if they don't have access to them locally. With more and more people purchasing instruments online, Guitars Are Being Strummed™ gives people access to the most important quality of a guitar: how it sounds. The platform facilitates the process of finding the ideal instrument and enables musicians at every level to independently select the perfect guitar for them as an individual.

About The Jank Guitar Store Records

The Jank Guitar Store Records is an independent and full-service record label that offers high-quality services to artists and musicians, including music publishing, recording, video production, sync licensing, artist development, book publishing, and merchandising. Its team of skilled professionals collaborates closely with artists to help develop their careers, establish their brands, and achieve their goals in their respective industries. The label is committed to supporting artists throughout their careers with personalized guidance and resources.

Contact Details:

Contact Person: Pamila Getz

Email: label@thejankguitarstore.com

Website: https://guitarsarebeingstrummed.co/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165171